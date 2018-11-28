AIB confirms move to Heuston South Quarter

In a statement the bank said that employees would start to move into the building in Dublin 8 in the first half of next year.

AIB has also agreed to complete the exit of its current primary location, Bankcentre in Ballsbridge, by the end of 2020.

Meanwhile the bank said its corporate headquarters building in Molesworth Street is "progressing as planned", with expected occupancy in the first half of 2019.

Earlier this month Facebook confirmed that it would move its EMEA headquarters to the site of the AIB Bank Centre in Ballsbridge.

The move will see Facebook quadruple its current floorspace to 870,000 square foot across a number of buildings, with capacity for an additional 5,000 employees.

Online Editors