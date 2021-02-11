Activity in the Dublin office market ‘remains subdued’ – Hibernia Reit

Listed commercial property developer Hibernia Reit has said activity in the Dublin office market “remains subdued,” despite a “modest” pick-up in the last three months of 2020.

The Covid-19 pandemic has forced thousands of employees to work from home.

Office take-up last year was down 55pc on 2019 at 1.5m sq. ft. Of this, 0.8m sq. ft. occurred in the first quarter of the year, Hibernia Reit said in a trading update, quoting figures from Knight Frank.

At the end of 2020 office vacancy stood at 8.7pc of Grade A space in Dublin city centre.

Prime Grade A headline rents in central Dublin were €57.50 per sq. ft., unchanged in the fourth quarter and down 8pc over the year.

Hibernia Reit continued to experience strong rent collection, with 98pc of commercial rent for the quarter ending March 2021 either received or on agreed plans, and 95pc of residential rent for this month received.

The company said that asset management activity has added an aggregate €900,000 of contracted annual rent at its commercial properties.

Kevin Nowlan, CEO of Hibernia, said: “We have made further progress in improving the returns from our portfolio and our rent collection statistics remain strong.”

“"While there was a modest pick-up in activity in the Dublin office market in the final quarter of 2020, letting and investment volumes are likely to remain subdued until workers are able to return to their offices in meaningful numbers. Hibernia continues to be well-positioned with a strong tenant base, an extensive development pipeline, low financial leverage and a talented team,” Mr Nowlan added.

Hibernia said 2 Cumberland Place and 50 City Quay in Dublin are a few weeks from completion once work can resume following Level 5 restrictions.

At 31 December 2020 the group had net debt of €275m and cash and undrawn facilities of €120m. Net of committed expenditure and the interim dividend of 2c per share paid last montn, cash and undrawn facilities amounted to €104m.

In August last year the company launched a €25m share buyback programme, which saw 23.1 million shares repurchased at an average price per share of €1.08.

Online Editors