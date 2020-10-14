34 storey complex in Cork set to become Ireland's tallest building

Planning permission has been granted for a major development on an historic port site that will include a 34 storey tower complex which will become Ireland's tallest building.

Tower Holdings Group welcomed the granting of planning permission by Cork City Council for their proposed mixed-use development at the old Port of Cork site on Custom House Quay.

The project involves a hotel, retail space and substantial maritime heritage attraction.

When built, the 34-storey 140 metre tower will become Ireland's tallest building - eclipsing the current tallest structure in Belfast, the Obel Tower, which is 88 metres high.

Expand Close The development will be located at the old Port of Cork site on Custom House Quay / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The development will be located at the old Port of Cork site on Custom House Quay

It represents another major investment in the redevelopment of Cork's sprawling docklands following multi-million Euro projects at Albert Quay, Penrose Wharf and Horgan's Quay.

Cork also anticipates the long-awaited completion of its conference and events centre.

Tower Holdings said the project was a vote of confidence in Cork and Ireland's post Covid-19 future.

“We are delighted with this decision from Cork City Council and look forward to the final grant," a Tower HG spokesperson said.

The development design has been hailed as cutting-edge which offers modern, spacious facilities while respecting the history and heritage of the site involved.

"We engaged closely with Cork City Council throughout the design process to ensure we satisfied all their requirements, particularly in relation to the conservation and integration approach towards the existing historical buildings."

“We have to now fully examine all the planning conditions and certain points of detail to establish their effect on the scheme. Brighter times lie ahead for Cork, and this development will lie at the very heart of them.”

Read More

When built, the complex will become Ireland's tallest building - and will be located just a few metres from the Elysian Tower which, when built, was Ireland's tallest structure.

The new hotel will offer five-star luxury including a spa, swimming pool and gym facilities.

Its tower will incorporate the historic Custom House, one of Cork's iconic maritime structures, and feature a sky-bar and restaurant where visitors can enjoy locally produced cuisine while taking in panoramic view of the city.

The bonded warehouses on the site will be given a new lease of life and opened to public access for the first time.

The design includes an interactive visitors centre representing Cork’s rich maritime heritage as one of the world's leading ports.

Other elements to the development include retail, food and beverage outlets and a new micro-distillery at the eastern end of the site.

Online Editors