€25k per acre for nursing-home site

Agent Edward Carey Property is guiding a price of €25,000 per acre for a 19.75 acre (8 hectare) parcel of zoned land suitable for a nursing home or retirement village at Derrinturn, in Co Kildare.

The subject site is within the development boundary of Derrinturn, and sits within walking distance of the village's health centre, church, and pharmacy. The lands are zoned "E - Community & Educational" under the terms of the current Kildare development plan.

Agent Edward Carey says the combination of the site's location, zoning and price should encourage strong interest from both nursing-home developers and operators.

Derrinturn itself is well-located in north county Kildare between the M4 & M7 motorways, and about an hour's drive from Dublin.

