€1.2m sought for the Foxhound Inn
John Ryan of CBRE is seeking offers in the region of €1.2m for the Foxhound Inn on Greendale Road in Kilbarrack, Dublin 5.
The property forms part of the Greendale Shopping Centre, which is anchored by McHugh's Centra Store and the offices of the Department of Social Protection and Welfare. Other retailers include a pharmacy, betting office and fast food outlets.
The Foxhound Inn extends to 670 sq m over three levels and comprises a lounge bar at ground floor level, and a lounge and function room on its first floor.
There is a large cellar, cold room and keg lift at basement level.
John Ryan says the Foxhound Inn offers "an excellent opportunity to acquire a long-established and well-run licensed premises with considerable business potential".
Indo Business