If you wanted anyone to be running your airline during a crisis, you’d probably want Michael O’Leary.

Love him or loathe him, agree or disagree with him, there’s one thing you can be sure of: he doesn’t care what you think of him and won’t pull punches.

All he wants you to do is book a flight with Ryanair and he makes no apologies for it.

And the aviation chief never wastes a good crisis.

During his near 30-year run as Ryanair chief executive, the veteran airline boss has managed through the fallout from the 9/11 terror attacks, an exploding Icelandic volcano, some particularly dire customer service incidents, high-profile battles with the European Commission, and much more.

This morning’s interview on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland wasn’t the first time he has criticised Nphet and the handling of the Covid crisis here. It won’t be the last.

There’s a line in that old Tom Cruise movie, A Few Good Men, where an arrogant base commander played by Jack Nicholson is questioned by an investigator probing a death.

“Don’t think for one second that you can come down here, flash a badge and make me nervous,” he retorts.

Mr O’Leary has been forged in a similar furnace.

The pandemic has blighted the airline sector around the globe. Dozens of carriers have already gone bust. Others have had to urgently seek State aid to prevent collapse.

But for Ryanair, Covid is also an unprecedented opportunity. The carrier thinks the crisis will see it cement its position as Europe’s biggest low-cost carrier in the longer term.

Under O’Leary’s hand, the airline has amassed around €3.5bn of cash in the bank – enough to weather the crisis until vaccination programmes are effectively complete and people take to the air en masse again. Ryanair is now waiting for the storm to pass. Other airlines won't survive that long.

In December, Ryanair confirmed an order for 75 additional Boeing Max 200 jets, bringing its total firm commitment for orders of the aircraft to 210. Those jets have a list price of $22bn (€18bn).

The first deliveries of its Max jets – now back in service following two deadly crashes – will be made in coming weeks.

The outlook for Ryanair is all about growth opportunities across Europe. Mr O’Leary has predicted a sharp turnaround in the airline’s fortunes once a chunk of the continent’s population is vaccinated.

“There is no airport slot restrictions to our growth and expansion over the next year or two,” he told financial analysts this morning after the carrier reported third-quarter results.

“If I could get all 200 aircraft from Boeing in the next three months we could happily allocate all those aircraft in the next three, four months without any slot restrictions whatsoever,” he said.

And while Ryanair’s ‘jab and go’ advertising, urging people to book flights because vaccines were being rolled out, was criticised and fell foul of the advertising watchdog, the carrier will do what it takes to spur bookings.

“Since we ran the ‘jab and go’ advertising over Christmas and into the New Year, we’ve seen a significant uptick in holiday bookings out of the UK, Germany, Spain and out of Ireland,” said Mr O’Leary this morning.

“We’re clearly behind where we would normally have been at this time of the year for forward bookings into the summer holiday period, so we’ve a bit of a ways to go to catch up,” he said. “We think that will be caught up very quickly once there’s more confidence in the vaccine programme, and the removal of lockdown restrictions and travel restrictions.”

He continued his tirade against the handling of the Covid crisis in Ireland.

“We’re continuing to keep the pressure on, particularly in countries like Ireland where Covid…has been mismanaged,” he claimed.

He said there was a daily “diatribe of misery” about the number of cases and hospitalisations, while avoiding, he claimed, details on the numbers who’ve been vaccinated.

What Mr O’Leary says about running airlines should be taken seriously, he is an expert. But he’s by no means an expert on public health and when it comes to travel policy the reality is it needs to be set by governments for airlines, not the other way around.

Mr O’Leary has been asked from time to time over the years if he’d turn his talents to politics, as if he’d be adept at running the country and government departments efficiently.

In a 2010 poll by Irishhealth.com, 42pc of respondents said the airline chief would be their top pick for running the HSE – far ahead of any other suggestions.

Mr O’Leary may be the best guy to have in the cockpit at an airline dealing with a crisis.

But running the HSE or any government department is not like running an airline.