Collison brothers' Stripe now valued at €20bn

Stripe, the payments company founded by Limerick brothers Patrick and John Collison, has seen its valuation increase to $22.5bn (€19.8bn) after an additional round of funding.

The company raised an extra $100m (€87.5m) in follow-on finance from US venture fund Tiger Global, following the $245m (€214m) it announced last year from the same venture fund.

“Stripe is rapidly scaling internationally, as well as extending our platform into issuing, global fraud prevention, and physical stores with Stripe Terminal,” a spokesman told Independent.ie. “The follow-on funding gives us more leverage in these strategic areas.”

The move comes as Stripe builds out its products and services, expanding into areas such as fraud prevention and physical payment devices for shops, such as its new Stripe Terminal.

Stripe now has over 100 people working at its engineering hub in Dublin, which focuses on local payments and core products.

Stripe has also added some senior executives. Diane Greene, the founder of VMWare and former chief executive of Google Cloud, has joined Stripe’s board. In a tweet yesterday, Patrick Collision quoted a description of Ms Greene as a “God-level CEO”. Michelle Wilson, Amazon’s former general counsel, is also a Stripe board member.

“We're building Stripe for the long-term,” Patrick Collison said. “We're lucky to do so alongside a roster of detail-oriented directors who think that infrastructure revolutions can compound for decades and that operational excellence can be a surprisingly durable competitive advantage.”

Stripe was founded in 2010 by the Collison brothers. Its headquarters is in San Francisco with hubs in Dublin and Singapore and a number of other international offices.

