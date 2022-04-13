Citi to add 300 new jobs in Dublin

Banking giant Citi said intends to create 300 new jobs in Ireland this year, taking the total staff here to 2,800.

That includes more than 700 people working in various technology functions.

The new jobs include roles in risk, audit, finance and treasury as well as technology where roles including cloud and cyber specialists as well as software engineers and architects. The new intake will include client facing roles in Citi’s treasury and trade solutions business and in commercial banking.

Citi’s Irish country head, Cecilia Ronan, said the expansion highlights the impact of technology on the financial services industry.

“Many of these new roles reflect this changing reality where skills like risk, software engineering, data analytics, cloud and cyber are of increasing importance to the growth and soundness of our business.”

Citi has announced it plans to sell its Irish headquarters on North Wall Quay in Dublin’s IFSC and buy a new building.