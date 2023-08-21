China tries to ease local government debt fears after major bank meeting

Commuters wait for a subway train at a Shenzhen Metro station in Shenzhen, China, on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. China's economic recovery is being weighed down by a worsening property slump, with the latest data likely to show little sign of a rebound in growth. Photographer: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg

China has lowered several key interest rates and is expected to cut its prime loan rates. Photo: Reuters

China will coordinate financial support to resolve local government debt problems as policymakers look to shore up an increasingly shaky economic recovery and reassure worried investors.

The country’s central bank confirmed the support yesterday following a joint meeting on Friday by the People's Bank of China (PBOC), the country's top financial regulator and the securities regulator.

It comes amid growing concerns that China's deepening property crisis is starting to spill over into its financial system.

Today's News in 90 seconds - August 21st

China unexpectedly lowered several key interest rates earlier last week in a bid to shore up activity and it is expected to cut its prime loan rates today, but analysts say moves so far have been too little, too late, with much more forceful measures needed to stem the economy's downward spiral.

Financial departments should coordinate support to resolve local debt risks, enrich tools to prevent and resolve debt risks, strengthen risk monitoring and firmly hold the line on avoiding systemic risk, according to a statement from the PBOC.

Last month China's Politburo, a top decision-making body of the ruling Communist Party, reiterated its focus on preventing local government debt risks and said it would carry out a basket of measures, but no plans have been announced yet.

Bloomberg reported this month that China will offer local governments a combined 1 trillion yuan (€125bn) in bond issuance quotas for refinancing.

Analysts believe that a coordinated rescue package would likely involve a combination of additional funding or refinancing channels, debt swaps and payment extensions, and possible debt restructurings.

Debt-laden municipalities represent a major risk to China's economy and financial stability, economists say, after years of over-investment in infrastructure, plummeting returns from land sales and soaring costs to contain Covid-19.

The finances of many local governments have deteriorated alongside a severe slump in the once-mighty property sector, which has caused a growing number of developers to default on their debts.

But Fitch Ratings said earlier this month it expects the central government will try to avoid outright bailouts of more troubled municipalities, as that would undermine policymakers' years-long effort to bring debt levels down to more manageable levels.