Charlie Weston: No need for Ulster Bank customers to panic but here’s what closure means

Ulster Bank is set to withdraw from the Republic of Ireland (Photo: Aidan Crawley/Bloomberg) Expand

Ulster Bank is set to withdraw from the Republic of Ireland (Photo: Aidan Crawley/Bloomberg)

Charlie Weston Twitter Email

SO now we know. Ulster Bank is set to close down.

For personal and business customer the message from financial experts is not to panic.

The bank is not going to shut up shop immediately. Instead, it will be a slow wind-down, over a number of years.

