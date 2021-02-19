Charlie Weston: No need for Ulster Bank customers to panic but here’s what closure means

SO now we know. Ulster Bank is set to close down.

For personal and business customer the message from financial experts is not to panic.

The bank is not going to shut up shop immediately. Instead, it will be a slow wind-down, over a number of years.

Your savings are safe and your mortgage terms and conditions will not change even if the loan book of the bank is sold on.

You may need to act to move your banking elsewhere, but there is no need to lose sleep over this.

Unfortunately, we have a lot of experience in this country of banks closing but it does mean consumer protections have been tweaked and strengthened.

One of these Central Bank rules mean you will have to be given two months' notice of any closure decision.

Read More

Mortgages are protected

You will not lose your tracker rate, even if your mortgage is eventually sold by Ulster Bank to another institution, such as a fund. And if you have a fixed-term mortgage that rate will be honoured until the term is up.

Ulster Bank tracker mortgage customers should do nothing. If you switch lender you lose the tracker. Whoever buys the UB tracker mortgage book will have to honour the tracker rate.

Holders of non-tracker mortgages should consider switching, especially if they have a mature mortgage with equity built up in your home.

If a fund buys your mortgage the new owner and the servicer of the mortgage will be subject to regulatory rules.

Central Bank research has found that those you are in arrears whose loans are sold by a mainstream bank do not fair any worse than if they stayed with the bank.

Your rights and obligations as a mortgage holder with a vulture fund are no different than they are with any other Irish bank or lender and you will have the same protections as everyone else under the Central Bank’s Consumer Protection Code and Code of Conduct on Mortgage Arrears .

Savings are safe

Ulster Bank is not in any financial difficult and your savings are safe. Savings are also protected by the Deposit Guarantee Scheme. This covers up €100,000 per person, per account.

Finding a new home for your savings will not be easy. There is already too much on deposit in banks and credit unions, prompting savings caps and fears of a negative interest rates being imposed on a larger cohort of customers.

When the bank closes you will be sent a cheque for whatever is in your account.

Search the likes of ConsumerHelp.ie, a State price comparison site, or the likes of Bonkers.ie for savings options.

Although the rates have been cut again recently, the best returns are still to be had by putting money in the State Savings Schemes you can get through your post office. Returns on the National Solidarity Bond and the Savings Bonds and Certs are also tax free.

Current account options

Your personal current account will not be sold off to another financial institution but it may be transferred along with other parts of the bank, for instance if Permanent TSB buys the retail business.

If not, you are likely to be given a date for when it is due to close.

Luckily, there are now nine current account providers in the market.

Along with AIB, Bank of Ireland, Permanent TSB and KBC there are options to do your day-to-day banking in most credit unions, An Post offices and there are money apps N26 and Revolut.

KBC, N26 and Revolut allow you to sign up from the comfort of your home through their mobile apps, according to Daragh Cassidy of Bonkers.ie.

One of the cheapest options in the market is EBS. There is no maintenance fee, but there is no app, no GooglePay or ApplePay, and there is no option for an overdraft.

N26 and Revolut do not charge maintenance fees on their standard accounts, but again there is no overdraft facilities.

KBC offers a full suite of day-to-day current account banking and you can avoid fees if lodge at least €2,000 a month.

Credit card checks

If you have not paid off your balance by the time the bank ceases operations and it is still with Ulster Bank then your credit card debt may be sold on.

MBNA sold its credit card book when it left this country a decade ago, with Avant Card the buyer.

If your credit card account is sold you need to check out the minimum repayment amount, interest rate, and any reward schemes could all be different with a new provider.

Your credit card number may also change meaning any account or online store where you have the details saved will need to be updated.

Business account holders need to act

Firms that do their business banking with Ulster Bank need act now to scope out alternative lenders, but for larger corporates a deal for AIB to take over that side of AIB is already well in train. Ulster Bank is also in talks to sell its small and medium enterprise (SME) business to Permanent TSB.

There is no certainty those deals will be done and ahead of Ulster Bank’s announcement the chief executive of business lobby group Neil McDonnell said: “Don’t wait for the letter from the bank to say it is closing. Start negotiating now with other loan providers right now to make sure you have alternatives.”

If the firm is in arrears it should engage its accountant to check out what alternatives there are to switch to other providers, he said.