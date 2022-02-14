Central Bank’s Sibley to stand down

Central Bank Deputy Governor Ed Sibley warns that more action is needed to resolve the mortgage arrears crisis. Photo: Tony Gavin

The Central Bank of Ireland has announces the planned departure of Deputy Governor Ed Sibley, who’ll leave to join the private sector when his current five year term of office ends on August 31 this year.

Mr Sibley is one of two deputy governors, alongside Sharon Donnery. As head of Prudential Regulation he’s ultimately responsible for overseeing all regulated firms including banks, insurers and brokers here. He will step away from frontline regulatory and supervisory responsibilities during his notice period.

Central Bank Governor Gabriel Makhlouf said: “Ed’s departure will be a loss to the Central Bank and the European financial regulatory family. He has made an enormous contribution in his current role as Deputy Governor and throughout his time at the Central Bank."

Ed Sibley was appointed deputy governor in 2017 and before that held a number of increasingly senior roles at the Central Bank.

Before joining the Irish Central Bank the UK born official had worked for the Financial Services Authority in Britain after previous roles with both Bank of Ireland and PwC.

Ed Sibley said he plans to remain in Ireland after he exits the Central Bank to pursue opportunities in the private sector.

"It has been an immense privilege to work in the Bank over the last decade. I am proud of all that the Bank has achieved and delivered for Ireland over this period, and the small part I have played in this,” he said.