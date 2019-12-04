Central Bank resists pressure from Taoiseach to alter strict mortgage limits

THE Central Bank has resisted pressure from the Taoiseach and the head of the country's biggest lender to alter strict mortgage limits.

The lending limits have been blamed for a slowdown in home building, and for trapping people in rental accommodation.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said the rules were "very tough" on young couples paying sky-high rents while trying to save for a deposit.

And AIB boss Colin Hunt is among those who have called for the rules to be relaxed.

But new Governor Gabriel Makhlouf has refused to bow to pressure to ease the restrictions.

The Central Bank has just issued a review it carried out on the lending limits, but has decided they do not need to be adjusted in any way.

The rules mean first-time buyers need a deposit of at least 10pc of the property's value, with second-time buyers needing a 20pc deposit. Buyers can only borrow 3.5 times their income, unless they get one of a small number of exemptions.

House prices have risen so much that these limits are pricing thousands out of the market, it is argued.

The regulator admitted conditions in the housing market remain challenging.

But it said property prices would be even higher without the limits.

"The mortgage measures have been effective in strengthening borrower and lender resilience and in limiting the potential for an adverse credit-house price spiral to emerge," the Bank said.

Without the rules house prices would be even higher.

The regulators have estimated prices would be between 15pc and 25pc higher than at present.

Buyers would also be more indebted without the limits, Mr Makhlouf said.

And the Central Bank denied claims the rules are constraining house building.

Supply is the issue in the property market, not the lending rules, it said.

It said the lending limits were not put in place to target house prices, but to ensure people do not over-borrow, and banks do not over-lend.

But it admitted the lending limits have become more binding, as more buyers are being forced to borrow close to what is permitted under the rules.

