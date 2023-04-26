Central Bank only now moving to in-depth probe of impact of rate-rising frenzy

THE Central Bank has admitted it is only now starting to probe in detail the impact that repeated interest rate rises are having on vulnerable mortgage holders.

The admission comes after six European Central Bank rate rises in the last year.

Previously the Central Bank has admitted that 38,000 borrowers whose mortgages were sold to vulture funds are highly vulnerable as interest rates surge.

The scandal of vulture funds treatment of mortgage holders

These “mortgage prisoners” are mostly stuck on variable rates, with others on trackers. They are not being offered the option of fixing by the vulture owners, so have experienced a repayments shock.

The mortgages are typically serviced by the likes of Pepper and Start on behalf of the vultures.

A number of research reports have been issued by the Central Bank on the exposure of mortgage holders to rate hikes.

The regulator said the impact of rising costs of living continues to be key focus for it.

It said research shows “considerable resilience within the financial system but also areas where borrowers may be particularly exposed to rising rates”.

It added that it was now starting the next phase of its work, a move to scrutinise more closely how its regulatory framework is delivering for consumers as rate increases begin to impact.

Deputy Governor Derville Rowland said: “We have engaged intensively with firms on this issue since last year with a particular focus on how consumers that need, or may need support, can be helped within the regulatory framework we supervise.”

She said regulators have looked at interest rate pricing practices, and switching and arrears.

Some trapped mortgage holders, whose loans have been sold to vultures, are already paying interest rates of 8pc, with another 0.25 percentage point rise in ECB rates expected next Thursday.

Ms Rowland said firms have responded to its questioning of them with additional supports for borrowers and increased operational capacity.

This has included proactive contact with vulnerable borrowers including those at greatest risk of default, and continued provision of supports, including alternative repayment arrangements, to borrowers at risk of arrears.

But she added: “Given the scale of the issues facing consumers, the next phase of our work will include a broader industry engagement to discuss areas where consumers could be better supported through greater coordination amongst participants and where the information or options available to affected consumers could be enhanced.”

The Central Bank said anyone who is concerned or thinks they may be at risk of falling into arrears on their mortgage payments should contact their lender or mortgage servicer.

Deputy Governor, Monetary and Financial Stability Vasileios Madouros said: “Our research tells us, among many other things, that interest rates rises are being passed on, though up to 40pc of all mortgage holders will likely experience no increase in repayments by the end of this year, because they are on fixed rates.”

But he added that there are some households where the average increase in repayments is 41pc. Tracker mortgage customers and interest-only customers are among the most exposed.

Mr Madouros said that even though they are exposed tracker borrowers tend to have higher income and savings and took their loans out between 15 and 19 years ago.