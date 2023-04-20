Central Bank launches probe into possible leak

The Central Bank of Ireland has launched an internal inquiry into whether any of its officials leaked information regarding terms of a legal settlement between administrators of Quinn Insurance and its former auditor PwC.

PwC paid €54m to settle a €900m legal claim over the Quinn Insurance collapse, members of the Oireachtas Public Account Committee were told on Thursday, but TDs and senators expressed annoyance that a roughly similar figure had been published earlier in the week in the Irish Times, before they were provided with the information.

Mr Makhlouf told the Oireachtas Public Accounts Committee that he was “completely confident” that the story did not result from a by the Central Bank.

However, under pressure from Wexford TD Verona Murphy on whether the Central Bank would begin an inquiry into any potential leak, Mr Maklouf replied: “I think it is already happening.”

In 2012, the administrators of Quinn Insurance Ltd sued PwC for €900m, claiming negligent auditing between the years of 2005 and 2008.

PwC denied the claims. A settlement was reached last June, although no details of the resolution were shared in the court at the time.

Senior officials from the Department of Finance and Central Bank were questioned on the issue at length on Thursday. The Secretary of the Department of Finance said that €83m had been returned to the Insurance Compensation Fund as a result of the ending of the case, including the €54m settlement and money that had been made available to pursue the action.

Although the Committee heard the State fund, which pays the liabilities of the failed insurer, did not receive the full settlement due to large legal fees incurred during the case.

Asked how the information which had not been made available to the Oireachtas earlier ended up in the media, Central Bank Governor Makhlouf said he was convinced it did not come from the bank.

“I am completely confident that no leaks have come from the Central Bank,” he said. “Our values of integrity mean that we would not do this, never mind the legal obligations.

TDs also referenced a similar leak last year ahead of a PAC meeting.

“There is more than one party involved but let me just repeat this for everybody – if there’s any evidence that a Central Bank official was involved in this leak, I want to know because they will be dismissed,” the Governor said.

“I’m very, very concerned, I’m unhappy about it,” he concluded.

Secretary general of the Department of Finance John Hogan told the Committee that it was not “in the interest of the Department” to leak any such information

“The information that we have is inconsistent with the information in the newspaper yesterday,” Mr Hogan said.

“The (2022) front-page headline about an exchequer breach is not the sort of publicity the Department seeks,” he added.

At the same session the Central Bank Governor was also questioned, by Sinn Fein TD Imelda Munster, about the situation faced by mortgage borrowers now paying interest rates of 7pc or more because their loans were sold by banks to investment funds, under pressure from regulators.

Governor Makhlouf denied his bank was engaged in ‘light touch regulation’ of funds and said it cannot impose a cap on interest rates being charged.

All lenders including funds are obliged to consider the financial circumstances of borrowers, he said.

He was unable to say how many customers now effectively trapped with high charging funds were victims of the tracker mortgage scandal.