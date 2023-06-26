Central Bank is not asleep at the wheel, governor Gabriel Makhlouf insists

Organisation was accused of failing to help mortgage holders now at mercy of vulture funds

Central Bank governor Gabriel Makhlouf dismissed claims that his organisation has done nothing to try and help mortgage prisoners. Photo: Steve Humphreys

CENTRAL Bank governor Gabriel Makhlouf has rejected claims that his organisation is “fast asleep” when it comes to helping mortgage prisoners whose loans were sold to vulture funds.

Mortgage arrears campaigner David Hall told the Oireachtas Finance Committee last week that the Central Bank is conflicted because it encouraged banks to sell non-performing loans to vulture funds, but also has a role protecting consumers.

Mr Hall, of the Irish Mortgage Holders Organisation, said his group was getting multiple queries a day from homeowners crippled by high interest rates being charged by vulture funds.

He said: “Many are asking who is actually in charge. The Central Bank? Dáil Éireann, or the banks and vultures, again?”

Mr Hall told the TDs and senators that tens of thousands of mortgages had been sold to vultures without their owners’ consent.

In some cases, it is unknown who owns the mortgage now.

“These customers have exhausted their own financial reserves having been gouged by high interest rates – the Central Bank is fast asleep and horrifically conflicted,” he said.

This is a reference to the fact that banks were encouraged by the regulator to clean up their mortgage books by selling non-performing loans, while the Central Bank also has a consumer protection remit.

“The Central Bank’s definition of non-performing loans and their capital policy has caused much of this pain for mortgage holders who have been sold,” he added.

“They (the Central Bank) remain silent on any help to those affected and are, in my view, not fit for purpose to protect consumers.”

But the governor rejected the claim that the Central Bank has been standing back and doing nothing as mortgage prisoners are forced to pay rates of between 6pc and 8pc, without the option to fix.

“The accusation that we’ve been asleep, I completely reject,” Mr Makhlouf said.

“Certainly, the work that we have been doing in the past year – focused very much on the impact of inflation and the impact of interest rates on the most vulnerable – has been pretty intensive.”

In an exclusive interview with the Irish Independent, Mr Makhlouf said the regulator had made it clear to the industry what it expects.

“We wrote to them back in November. We actually had a round table of all the lenders just a couple of weeks ago, where there was an agreement that more needed to be done to communicate with borrowers, to help borrowers switch, and to help borrowers who get into trouble, to help them manage their arrears.”

He said the Central Bank has a consumer protection framework that in his view is working, although it is reviewing it.

“It doesn’t mean that we’re not conscious of how tough it is for people because it is tough. But the idea that we’ve been asleep and haven’t been doing anything, I just completely reject,” he said.

In reference to the assertions that the Central Bank told banks to sell their non-performing loans, Mr Makhlouf said: “I think they forget history. The Irish banking system had excessive levels of non-performing loans, which left the banks extremely vulnerable, and they had to clean up their balance sheets.

“We didn’t tell them, ‘You have to do A, B and C’. We basically said – and the European authorities said – you’ve got to clean up your balance sheet.”

He said one of the ways the banks found to clean up their balance sheets was to sell these loans in the way they did.

“The community as a whole would have lost out if it had a banking system that wasn’t working at all. And there’s no way the banks could have sustained themselves with the sorts of losses they were carrying. All this gets conflated,” he stated.

Mr Makhlouf said there was now a team of people working hard in the Central Bank on the issue of mortgage prisoners. “To say that they are sort of asleep is just wrong.”

Asked whether there should be caps on mortgage interest rates, he said he “wouldn’t go anywhere near touching caps [on interest rates] because I think that has much bigger consequences for the way the market works, which ultimately everybody would be a loser in”.

The governor said that if people found the interest they were paying was challenging their ability to meet their obligations, they should talk to their lender.