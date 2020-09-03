Central Bank ends inquiry into actions of QIL directors Liam McCaffrey and Kevin Lunney

The Central Bank has reached a settlement agreement with former Quinn Insurance Ltd (QIL) Kevin Lunney and formally closed an inquiry running since 2015.

It follows a settlement agreement with a second former QIL director Liam McCaffrey reached in December.

The inquiry was into suspected breaches by the two men around a decade earlier that saw assets of QIL subsidiaries used as security against loans to the wider Quinn Group even though the assets were counted as part of the insurer’s technical reserves that it was required to maintain to cover potential insurance claims.

In a highly unusual move the Central Bank said that settlements have been reached with both men, but did not publish any details of possible sanctions or penalties imposed. The regular instead noted the campaign of intimidation that has followed the two men’s subsequent involvement in the now Quinn Industrial Holdings business, where Kevin Lunney in particular has suffered horrific attacks and a kidnapping.

Meeting: QIH chief executive Liam McCaffrey thanked gardaí for support. Photo: Oliver McVeigh



“Given the circumstance arising for the individuals at the time of settlement, which were unrelated to the Central Bank’s Inquiry, the Central Bank will not be making any further comment on the settlements.”

In a statement, the Central Bank’s Director of Enforcement and AML, Seana Cunningham said the case demonstrated the regulator’s willingness to use its full powers.

“The Central Bank will not shy away from deploying the full suite of powers available to it and publicly defending those powers. The important take away here is that the Central Bank may use the full extent of its powers, including pursuing cases to Inquiry, in order to promote compliance and high standards in financial services.”

