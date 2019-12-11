Central Bank directs Irish administrator of insurer CBL to stop making claims payments

The Central Bank has directed the Irish administrator who took over the European wing of New Zealand-based insurer CBL Corporation Limited in February to stop making claims payments, pending a review of its finances.

The Central Bank has directed the Irish administrator who took over the European wing of New Zealand-based insurer CBL Corporation Limited in February to stop making claims payments, pending a review of its finances.

Administrator Kieran Wallace of KPMG was appointed by the Central Bank here in February after the insurer’s New Zealand-based parent, CBL Corporation Limited, went into liquidation in its home market.

The company had around 12,500 Irish customers, but it is understood the direction to halt pay-outs will mainly affect a larger number of policy holders in France where CBL was active in the home insurance.

The ‘New Zealand Herald’ reported on Monday that liquidators of the parent CBL company there are seeking to claw back €53.7m from the Irish subsidiary by challenging the status of payments made between the parent and subsidiary before the liquidation.

The New Zealand liquidators are understood to be considering legal action against the Irish entity.

News of that action is understood to have been communicated to the Central Bank here, as regulator.

In a statement yesterday, the Central Bank said it made its order to cease paying out claims on foot of an update by the administrator on December 6, which indicated a deteriorating financial position.

“The Central Bank took this action in the interest of protecting policyholders. The Central Bank will require the administrator to complete further work and provide further information in relation to the financial position of the firm by the end of January,” it said in a statement.

Online Editors