Cash pile at Laura Whitmore's entertainment firm soars to €3m

Laura Whitmore called time on her role as presenter of Love Island this year

TV and radio presenter Laura Whitmore enjoyed a Love Island dividend this year as the cash pile at her entertainment firm soared to £2.66m (€3m).

New accounts show that Whitmore’s Yer Wan Ltd this year recorded its most profitable year to date on the back of her lucrative deal with ITV to present Love Island.

The show has made her one of the most recognisable faces on television.

New accounts show that Yer Wan Ltd recorded post-tax profits of £719,446 (€822,026) in the 12 months to the end of March this year and this followed post-tax profits of £654,688 in the prior year.

The surge in profits at the Co Wicklow woman's firm last year resulted in accumulated profits increasing from £1.84m to £2.56m.

The bumper year for Yer Wan Ltd resulted in the company’s cash funds soaring from £1.634m to £2.662m. The amount it owed in tax and social security due within one year totalled £433,996.

Whitmore’s work on Love Island over the past couple of years put her into a higher earning bracket to RTÉs best-paid presenters where the latest figures show Ryan Tubridy received €495,000 in 2019.

However, days after the season finale, the 37-year old walked away from the lucrative show.

In August, Whitmore told her 1.5 million followers on Instagram: “There are certain elements of the show I’ve found very difficult that cannot be changed, some due to the format, including the flying back and forth to South Africa, along with my new conflicting projects.”

The TV personality presented her first series of Love Island in early 2020 and presented two more series, including last summer’s edition.

Earlier this month, it was announced that Ms Whitmore is to narrate a new dating programme, Date Night, for Prime Video.

Whitmore is currently starring in her first West End production in London where she plays Jenny in the supernatural thriller 2:22 A Ghost Story.

Along with departing Love Island, Whitmore announced in July that she was leaving her BBC Radio 5 Live show.

The profits of the past two years are a sharp increase of profits of £326,978 in 2020 and £165,362 for 2019.

The revenues for Whitmore's company - which employs one person - are not disclosed and revenues represent fees for TV and broadcasting services.

One of Ireland’s most successful broadcasters operating abroad, Whitmore has also worked for Channel 4 and MTV in the UK.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​