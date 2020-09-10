Cairn Homes eyes €20m profit as building approaches pre-crisis levels

Cairn Homes says its construction activity is back to 85pc of pre-pandemic levels and expects to book an operating profit this year of €20m, better than previously forecast.

Separately, Cairn announced this morning it has bought the former Esmonde Motors site in Stillorgan, Co Dublin for €14m. The purchase of the 1.35-acre brownfield site will require shareholder approval at an extraordinary general meeting on October 12.

The developer said the Stillorgan site "is a strategic fit with the group's existing landbank and in particular Cairn's adjoining development site in Stillorgan, the Blakes site, which was acquired as part of the Project Clear loan portfolio acquisition from Ulster Bank in 2016". Cairn said it plans to combine the two sites and build housing more cost-effectively in the Dublin suburb.

Cairn's first-half results published today confirm that the Euronext Dublin-listed firm made a €5.8m operating profit in the first six months of 2020.

It reports a forward sales pipeline totalling €237m and expects to close more than 700 sales this year. It sold 207 homes in the first half of 2020, generating €80.9m in revenue.

"The underlying pent-up demand for home ownership in Ireland has increased as a consequence of the lockdown," said chief executive Michael Stanley. "This experience has definitely changed people's priorities. Owning their own space in a well designed, energy efficient A-rated new home has become paramount to many."

The company had signaled much of its results for the first six months of 2020 in an August trading update.

Cairn resumed construction on 15 sites on May 18 and reopened show homes by appointment on June 8.

Its shares have been battered by Covid-19, losing half their value in the initial weeks of the pandemic. They continue to trade at approximately a 50pc discount to their pre-crisis levels, closing yesterday at €0.80.

