Business interruption holdout budges on policies for cafes that closed for lockdown

INSURANCE company iSure has made a concession to some of the shop owners who took out its business interruption policies, opening the possibility that hundreds of cafes could get payouts that were previously withheld.

The company, which has resisted paying out on all its business interruption policies, wrote to retail business customers yesterday that it had reviewed its position on indemnity to policyholders and would reconsider some claims.

The change relates to iSure's earlier contention that coffee shops qualified as essential retailers during the first lockdown beginning in March 2020, meaning that they were not eligible to claim business interruption.

The Statutory Instrument initiating the first lockdown exempted takeaways from restrictions, which iSure invoked as justification for denying claims to cafes.

However, claims managers working for hospitality businesses have disputed that interpretation, arguing that most cafes closed in the spirit of the law last spring. Moreover, the Central Bank has insisted that insurers interpret policy wording in favour of the customer where there is a dispute about its meaning.

ISure's policy language for its Shop Select policy is virtually identical to the language in FBD's Public House policy, which the Commercial Court found covered Covid-19 lockdowns as a legitimate business interruption.

The company has now written to its Shop Select customers asking them to submit documentation for new claims for business interruption in light of these facts.

"If you feel you did not act as an essential retail or classed as an essential retail under SI 121/2020 and your business has been closed due to Public Authority order then Isure are inviting you to submit your claim and supporting documentation for this claim in order for the claims handlers to review your claim," the company said.

The change in direction came just before the Central Bank's director of enforcement, Derville Rowland, was due to appear before the Oireachtas Joint Finance Committee.

Ms Rowland reiterated the Central Bank's stance on business interruption policies in her opening statement.

“The Central Bank has instructed firms to re-review previously declined claims, and also to identify customers who have insurance policies with cover and who may have a valid claim but who have not yet made one,” she said.

“We have instructed insurers to communicate with these customers, to inform them of the insurer’s updated position in relation to claims for Covid-19 related business interruption and to invite the customers to submit a claim.”

