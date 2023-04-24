Burberry’s Irish boss Gerry Murphy takes UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to task for ‘spectacular own goal’

Irish businessman Gerry Murphy delivered a crushing assessment of current and recent UK governments in a question and answer session with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at a televised event in London on Monday.

Dr Murphy was among guests who spoke at a Business Connect event which was organised by the UK’s ruling Conservative Party as part of an effort to reset strained relations with industry in the wake of the Brexit vote and the sometimes chaotic series of prime ministers and policies the country has had since.

Gerry Murphy is currently chairman of Britain’s biggest luxury fashion business, Burberry.

He has previously held senior roles at private equity giant Blackstone, food giant Tate & Lyle, retail firm Kingfisher and earlier in his career he was chief executive at Irish food business Greencore.

The Irishman delivered a polite but withering assessment of British business policies within his questions.

Thanking Rishi Sunak for holding the event Gerry Murphy said: “It’s great to see a Conservative government obviously more business friendly than some predecessor administrations,” referencing a widespread belief in industry that prime ministers Boris Johnson and Liz Truss were unwilling to listen to businesses affected by their policies.

Mr Murphy didn’t spare the current UK leadership, saying then UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak had scored a “spectacular own goal” in removing Vat-back for tourists at the time of the UK withdrawal from the EU in 2020.

The “somewhat perverse” decision made the UK the “least attractive shopping destination in Europe”, he said.

Removal of the Vat-refund scheme hit the travel and hotel sectors as well as luxury brands by making the UK less attractive as a tourist destination, he said.

“The UK’s is by far the weakest recovery in all the major (tourism) markets,” Mr Murphy said.

He also took a swipe at Brexit itself, which Mr Sunak campaigned for.

“Leaving the EU has had a significant friction effect on trade, hopefully not forever for the reasons you’ve outlined, but it is the case today that it is a drag on growth,” he said.

The Prime Minister said he would listen to Mr Murphy’s concerns but said he would not comment directly on tax policy.

“We don’t get everything right,” Mr Sunak said.

“We’re here to listen. We’ll take that away” and “happily see all the data”.

The Conservatives have traditionally been able to tap into significant support from Britain’s industrial and business leaders, giving them an advantage in fundraising and helping bolster their electoral standing with voters. But Brexit and the Conservative Party’s radicalisation have created a gulf between business and the party.

The event on Monday was part of an effort to bridge that gulf and woo business leaders back from the Labour Party’s centrist leader Keir Starmer.