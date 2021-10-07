Bunalun owner acquired by Mark Goodman’s BellCap

BELLINGHAM Capital, the investment fund owned by Larry Goodman’s son Mark, has acquired Co Wicklow-based National Organics, which owns the Bunalun brand, in a multi-million euro deal.

It’s the first deal sealed by Bellingham Capital (BellCap). The price paid for National Organics wasn’t disclosed.

Founded in 1999, Bunalun employs 43 people and its products are sold in Ireland as well as markets including the UK, the United Arab Emirates and Australia.

National Organics was co-founded by Kieran Dunne, who is managing director. He will remain with the business. Mr Dunne was the minority shareholder in the firm, with co-founder Jacqueline Daly owning the single largest stake in the company. Other shareholders include members of the Daly family in Co Kerry.

The company generated sales of €21.6m last year and a pre-tax profit of €1.8m. That compared to turnover of €19.4m and a pre-tax profit of €606,000 in 2019.

Of its revenue last year, €18.2m was generated in Ireland, €3m in the rest of Europe, and €313,000 from other markets.

It had retained profits of €9.5m at the end of last year.

Bellingham Capital was founded this year by Mark Goodman and is part of the Bellingham Group. The fund focuses on sectors including agri-business, the food industry and renewables across Ireland and the UK.

Headquartered in the Goodmans’ stomping grounds of Co Louth, the Bellingham Group comprises three distinct units – Bellingham Farms, Bellingham Hospitality and BellCap.

Mr Goodman welcomed BellCap’s first acquisition.

“Our objective now, is to work with the excellent team at National Organics to take the company on a journey of geographical expansion in 2022 and beyond,” he said.



