Bumper balance sheet ‘gives Ryanair scope’ to pay shareholders €1.5bn by 2025

A “best-in-class” balance sheet gives Ryanair the scope to return as much as €1.5bn to shareholders by 2025 while also facilitating future growth beyond that with another aircraft order, aviation industry analysts have predicted.

The Dublin-based airline is quickly putting the pandemic behind it and is set to further dominate the European aviation market, according to the new research from Barclays.

At a time of “rising inflation and broader consumer uncertainty” the analysts said that Ryanair had a structurally competitive advantage “underpinned by its low cost”.

“We believe strong pent-up demand in leisure ahead of summer 2022 and a clear growth strategy into 2026 will continue to drive strong earnings growth for Ryanair.

“We expect it to continue to take a share in the fragmented European short-haul market, building on its pricing power,” the analysts said.

“This would provide near-term tailwinds to Ryanair, reinforcing its robust competitive position medium term.

“With summer fast approaching and demand indicators pointing to strong pent-up travel demand, we think market share gains across short-haul airlines will crystallise this summer, with Ryanair set to benefit.”

Market share gains and fuel hedging that is protecting it from the worst of the energy crisis could drive the airline’s share price up by over 30pc to €18, Barclays said, up from its current price of just over €13.

The reopening of the travel sector at the beginning of this year saw the shares rise to that level briefly before falling sharply at the onset of the Ukraine war.

There is also potential good news for Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary with Barclays making an upside prediction that the shares could rise as high as €23.

If the share price were to equal or surpass €21 for 28 days by March 2024, under his existing terms O’Leary would be personally in line to bag €100m via share options.

With plans for growth on new routes that are the most ambitious in the industry, Ryanair’s market share could grow to 18pc by 2025, resulting in “higher pricing power” for the airline, said the note.

Higher costs driven by rising energy and fuel prices are hitting the aviation sector.

But Ryanair had a comparative advantage that would be increased as it brought more new aircraft into its fleet. Fuel hedging was also protecting Ryanair from the rising cost of oil better than almost any other airline, said Barclays.