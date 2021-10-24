| 13.5°C Dublin

Building workers’ pay to rise 5.6pc

Fearghal O'Connor

Construction workers are in line for a pay rise of 5.6pc despite warnings from employers of a threat to the survival of smaller building firms, according to well-informed sources.

The industry had warned the Labour Court which is understood to have recommended the rise  that it is currently facing double digit inflation. This is helping to fuel the housing crisis, and pay rises will add to the pressure.

But trade unions had argued the only way to tackle a growing skills shortage in the sector was with an increase of as much as 12pc.

