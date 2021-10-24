Building workers’ pay to rise 5.6pc

Construction workers are in line for a pay rise of 5.6pc despite warnings from employers of a threat to the survival of smaller building firms, according to well-informed sources.

The industry had warned the Labour Court – which is understood to have recommended the rise – that it is currently facing double digit inflation. This is helping to fuel the housing crisis, and pay rises will add to the pressure.

But trade unions had argued the only way to tackle a growing skills shortage in the sector was with an increase of as much as 12pc.

The Labour Court had undertaken a review of pay in the sector following a request from the Irish Congress of Trade Unions and it has now sent its recommendation to government, it is understood. Sources said it recommended a 2.8pc increase next February and a further 2.8pc increase in February 2023, which would be signed into law as a Sectoral Employment Order. The Labour Court recommendation does not include travel expenses or a so-called “greasing allowance” sought by crane operators, it is understood. Read More If implemented, the wage increases would benefit more than 50,000 workers in the sector, with craft workers currently earning €19.96 per hour and general operatives earning €17.97 per hour. The pay rise would come on top of an increase of 10pc for craft workers in 2017, followed by a further 5.4pc increase since. Those increases followed a long period of pay stagnation and reduction in the sector in the wake of the crash and the striking down of legally binding Registered Employment Agreements by the Supreme Court in 2013. The Construction Industry Federation had proposed to the Labour Court that hourly rates increase by 1.6pc next April and again by 1.6pc the following April. In its submission to the Labour Court, the construction sector representative body had said although “predictions for the industry are positive”, it was “essential” pay and pension contribution rates were “set at realistic and sustainable levels”.