Bugs on the menu as EU clears grasshoppers for human consumption

People could soon be snacking on dried grasshoppers after the EU approved them for human consumption.

It’s the second ‘novel food’ to be approved by the bloc’s food safety watchdog, which okayed dried yellow mealworm - a larva from the Tenebrio molitor beetle - earlier this year.

The European Commission said on Friday that so-called ‘migratory locusts’ - Locusta migratoria, or grasshoppers - can now be eaten in frozen, dried or powdered form. The legs and wings are removed in the frozen and dried preparations.

The European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) says the insects have a high protein content and are “safe under the proposed uses and use levels”.

However, you might want to avoid grasshoppers if you are allergic to crustaceans, dust mites and molluscs, according EFSA's assessment - or if you are gluten intolerant.

The European Commission made the announcement following an application by Dutch firm Fair Insects BV.

Fair Insects intends to market the insects as a snack or as a food ingredient, with parent company Protix saying earlier this year that they are “a promising ingredient to achieving a circular food system in balance with nature”.

Protix also manufactures crickets, mealworm and flies for use in animal feed and as snacks for humans.

French insect farmer SAS EAP Group Agronutris, which won the first application to market insects across the EU, has also heavily invested in the development of so-called novel foods.

“It is up to consumers to decide whether they want to eat insects or not,” the Commission said in a press release on Friday.

"The use of insects as an alternate source of protein is not new and insects are regularly eaten in many parts of the world.”

Several European countries are already selling dried insects but EU authorisation means they can be commercialised on a wider scale.

The global edible insects market was estimated at close to a billion dollars in 2020, and is expected to surpass that this year, although insects as foods are still a niche market in the EU.

According to analysis by the ResearchandMarkets.com website, the market could grow to close to $5bn by 2027.