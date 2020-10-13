With waiting lists at record levels and frontline staff left with a raw deal, this Budget can't conceal the health service cracks

Covid-19 has sapped the life out of the hope and expectation that usually surrounds the Budget and what it might hold for the health service.

The virus is the big boulder which is rolling down the hill again, bringing havoc in its wake.

It is draining the financial investment and energy that should be injected into overhauling so many weaknesses in our still dysfunctional system that are giving poor value for money and leaving so many people still getting a lousy service.

It has left Sláintecare, the plan for the overhaul of the two-tier service, in something of a limbo.

The main focus is on strengthening the armoury to fight the destruction brought by the pandemic – more funding for testing and tracing, hospital beds, intensive care, treatments, public health staff and health workers.

Although the Budget provides financial support to hire more public health staff – who are currently overwhelmed with Covid-19 cases – and extra doctors and nurses, there is no guarantee those workers with the necessary specialist skills will respond in the numbers needed.

The big carrot to fill around 500 vacant consultant posts is negotiation of a new Sláintecare contract with a salary of €250,000.

The Government wants doctors to confine their practice to public patients only, with no private income.

But doctors’ organisations are set against this – they want flexibility to also permit the doctor to treat fee-paying patients.

Read More

Sláintecare promises the gradual end of two-tier queue-jumping, eventually removing private care from public hospitals.

The outcome of these talks will reveal if this is another pipe dream.

Meanwhile, hospital waiting lists are at record levels with 612,083 public patients in outpatient queues to see a specialist, many waiting for years.

The head of the HSE, Paul Reid, who was brought in on a salary of €350,000 to remodel our broken health system, appears to have parked this ambition for the time-consuming role of Covid-19 functions which might be better delegated to his executive team.

The Covid-19 crisis has exposed the massive cracks and unfairness in the system.

There is a hidden toll of illness, delayed diagnosis, deaths and suffering. This has been exacerbated by the indirect effects Covid-19 has had on services, from months of semi-closures to massive backlogs.

It need not have been as severe as it was, if there had not been such foot-dragging by the last Government about tackling old-fashioned unproductive work practices, investing more in public services, securing more accountability from the HSE and dismantling expensive bureaucracy.

As ever, some of the worst hardship is being endured by families who have a child or adult with a disability who needs support, such as a day centre service.

Many older parents are struggling as these services have been cut to as little as one day a week.

Read More

Hundreds of staff, including occupational health specialists and therapists, have had to be redeployed within the HSE to prop-up contact tracing in Covid-19 sections – stretching a strained service even more and leaving children in the waiting line for speech therapy.

At a time when the stress of the pandemic has exacerbated mental health difficulties, our psychiatric services are again buckling under the strain.

Yet, there was no section devoted to mental health in the HSE’s winter plan.

There is no sign of mental health being given the same status as physical health.

For more than a decade the percentage of the health budget for mental health and delivering on national policy has been as low as 5pc to 6pc.

It should be at 12pc, which would amount to the current €1bn mental health budget being doubled to €2bn.

Dr William Flannery, President of the College of Psychiatrists said: “It is very frustrating and demoralising for all, but more particularly for those who use and need the services.”

Meanwhile, our Covid-19 frontline heroes have also been left with a raw deal.

They continue to go into battle at a potentially enormous price to themselves every day, both inside and outside hospital.

They were left working in underfunded hospitals and scrambling to secure enough intensive-care beds and ventilators when the pandemic struck.

Then there were PPE shortages and now there are major problems with a lack of staff in public health departments which are the nerve centres for Covid-19 detection.