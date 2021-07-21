With State isolated on global corporation tax changes, Paschal Donohoe launches public ‘consultation’ 

The Government is not signing up to a global minimum corporate tax rate of 15pc out of fear that it could inch higher.

Ireland opted out of a preliminary accord brokered by the Paris-based Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) earlier this month, which 131 other countries are backing.

Launching a public consultation on the deal yesterday, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe, said Ireland was “broadly supportive” of the discussions and would “engage constructively” as the details are worked out by OECD officials.

Paul Sweeney, an economist advising the Think-tank for Action on Social Change (TASC), said the move was “typical of governments kicking the can down the road”.

“They want to keep up the negotiations, but they know the game is up,” he told the Irish Independent. “I can’t believe the Government won’t accept 15pc.”

The US is currently discussing a 21pc tax on its multinationals’ global income, which has yet to get through Congress but which France and Germany have previously indicated they could get behind.

The European Commission has promised to legislate for any OECD deal by 2023, although that would require the unanimous approval of all 27 EU countries.

“The concerns I have regarding the current text do stretch beyond the 15pc proposal, though obviously that is a key reservation for Ireland,” Mr Donohoe said.

“Specifically, all of the current texts in regard to rate and in regard to base regard to ‘at least’. It would indicate that these are figures on a floor that could change.”

The OECD can’t force Ireland to increase its 12.5pc corporate tax rate, but a 15pc global minimum would wipe out its benefits, as multinationals would face top-up tax payments in their home countries.

Mr Donohoe said the Government was committed to “protecting the 12.5pc rate”. “I believe the 12.5pc rate will continue to be a really important part of our tax policy in the future.”

The American Chamber of Commerce said it supports the Government’s strategy and that “tax certainty is central” to an “internationally competitive” corporate tax regime.

The tax base – including how capital allowances, intellectual property (IP), deferred taxes or depreciation are treated under the OECD rules – will also be crucial for multinationals operating in Ireland.

Eurostat and CSO figures tweeted by economist Seamus Coffey this week show multinationals transferring “massive amounts” of IP assets to Ireland in 2019 and 2020, while outbound royalties are overwhelmingly being transferred to the US.

Mr Donohoe said there were a “range of different issues” he wanted to clarify with the OECD.

“They do include the rate, but in the agreement in itself, there are many different issues in it that are going to require further clarification and clarity.”

OECD officials are currently working out the details, with a draft text expected by the beginning of October, in time for a G20 leaders’ meeting in Italy at the end of the month.

Mr Donohoe said he wants “broad engagement” on the public consultation, which is open until September 10.

“The agreement being discussed by the OECD Inclusive Framework proposes the most significant changes to the international tax framework for a century and is likely to be transformative with regards to how the system operates.”