Windfall tax take helped to slash Budget deficit by nearly €5bn last year

Windfall tax revenues helped to slash the Budget deficit by almost €5bn last year, despite continued pandemic spending.

The shortfall of revenues versus spending shrank to €7.4bn in 2021, thanks to bumper corporation tax and VAT receipts.

That is almost half of the €12.3bn figure recorded in 2020.

The general Government deficit - a better measure of total Government spending - was just under €9bn for 2021, or 4pc of modified gross national income.

Overall tax revenues last year were €68.4bn, up almost 20pc, or €11.2bn, on 2020.

Income tax receipts held up well, despite successive lockdowns, with the Government taking in €26.7bn in 2021, up €4bn (17pc) on 2020, taking them back above pre-pandemic levels.

Consumers continued to spend in 2021, despite the restrictions, with VAT receipts up 24pc compared to 2020 at €15.4bn.

The Government spent €13.5bn on pandemic measures to support the recovery as successive lockdowns forced people and businesses back on to State support.

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe said the improved budget deficit was also down to lower than forecast spending as a result of “the more rapid than anticipated recovery in the domestic economy”.

However, he said the outlook “has become increasingly uncertain” due to the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

“Once we overcome this wave of the virus and reopen the economy, it is essential that we pivot away from generalised supports and transition towards more targeted fiscal measures,” he said.

He also warned that high corporation tax receipts “will decline” in future. The EU is set to agree global rules on a 15pc minimum corporate tax rate this year, with Budget 2023 the first time the rules are likely to take effect.

“This is why we must ensure prudent management of the public finances so that we are not left with a structural gap between revenue and expenditure in future years,” Mr Donohoe said.