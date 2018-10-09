Governments and ministers are remembered for one or two significant budget or policy measures – and not necessarily positive ones.

Will the hospitality VAT rate hike be the sword that Paschal Donohoe or Shane Ross falls on?

Charlie McCreevy will be remembered for his decentralisation plan as well as his comment that “When I have it, I spend it and when I don’t, I don't”.

Fianna Fail’s epitaph is still the bank guarantee, although they are still working hard to distance themselves from the move.

However, today Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe is at risk of making his memorable moment the Budget that broke the back of the hugely important hospitality/hotel sector and that of many other smaller service industries from hairdressing to bars and restaurants.

No one is disputing that much needed revenue needed to be raised, and the decision to raise the value added tax (VAT) rate for the hospitality/services industry to 13.5pc means the Government now has access to over €450m in revenues.

However, it does seem a very blunt instrument and if the Government was hell bent on targeting that particular sector, could it have been done differently?

There’s no doubting the reduction of the rate during the crisis worked wonders for the industry and helped many small family businesses in the regions work their way through the recession.

Tourism figures are now at highs but the easiest way for hotels, etc to counter the hike in the rate is to pass it onto the consumer.

Of course they have said they won’t but there have already been warnings of job losses in the sector as a result of the move.

As a small open economy, we are hugely dependent on the tourism sector and it accounted for 7.7pc of total employment in the economy in the first quarter of 2018.

And there is a rural/urban divide argument here too, is the move disproportionate?

Figures from business lobby group IBEC, show that Dublin accounts for about 50pc of our Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and developments like the Wild Atlantic Way alongside the gave a lifeline to many small businesses and family hotels around the country.

And according to figures from the Restaurants Association of Ireland (RAI), the 13.5pc VAT rate for tourism is now higher than 26 other countries in Europe including; Spain, France, Italy, Cyprus, Netherlands, Austria and Portugal.

It can be argued that the tax had fulfilled its task but if the Government was hell bent on a hospitality tax increase, it could have been incremental.

Why not, for example, introduce a room tax, as is the case in many other countries?

And then there are the external factors that need to be factored in.

There are numerous storm clouds brewing, for example, Brexit.

Who knows what Brexit will bring, especially if the UK crashes out.

In addition, the International Monetary Fund recently warned that risks are growing in the world economy with a US-China trade war gathering momentum while it called US President Donald Trump’s fiscal policies “unsustainable.”

It’s hard not to at least agree in part with with the RAI’s assessment that this was an election budget paid for by the hospitality sector.

Whether or not it will be Donohoe’s legacy move as Finance Minister- only time will tell or maybe Tourism Minister Shane Ross may have to take the responsibility if the response turns nasty?

One thing is for sure, it will be far too late to undo the damage once the tourists dry up, once again, having realised they were being ripped off in Ireland, and head elsewhere on their holidays leaving us with another big hole in our finances.

Online Editors