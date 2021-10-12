THE Government has been accused of ignoring the hardships facing renters in the Budget and of doing nothing as rents spiral out of control.

Sinn Féin rounded on the lack of measures to alleviate the rental crisis in the Budget in its reaction to speeches by Ministers Paschal Donohoe and Michael McGrath which contained little by way of new announcements on the issue.

Mr Donohoe confirmed that a tax relief for landlords' pre-letting expenses would be extended for another three years to encourage them to return empty residential properties back into the market.

“Why did this Government decide to ignore the hardship that renters face,” Sinn Féin finance spokesperson Pearse Doherty said in his Dáil response to the Budget.

“Are youse not aware of what’s going on? Do youse not understand the pressure and anxiety that families are facing every single week trying to make ends meet?”

He said that no challenge threatened the living standards of citizens more than the housing crisis. He said the Budget was a reflection on the Government that delivered it, describing it as “out of touch, out of ideas and out of time and never has so much been spent to achieve so little”.

“Rents are out of control and youse have done nothing, one million people are on waiting lists and no real step change, energy prices are spiralling, and your plan is to increase the further with carbon taxes,” Mr Doherty said, in what he noted was the 13th time he had responded to a budget speech in the Dáíl.

Mr Doherty said it should never be “normal or tolerated” that average rents in Ireland are now €1,350 and €1,800 for those living in Dublin. “It should never be accepted or normalised that students are having to couch surf, they’re having to defer entry to college places, they’re queuing up for food banks in Cork for Christ sake,” he said.

Last night the Ministers for Finance and Public Expenditure have defended the lack of measures to help rising rent costs despite today’s Budget having a tax break for landlords.

They argued that cost of living measures in the Budget, including small tax cuts and an extra €5 a week on social welfare, will help renters.

“Renters are members of society as well and benefit from many of the cost of living measures that we’ve brought forward,” said Minister McGrath.

“One of the top priorities of this Government is to tackle the housing crisis and renters will benefit from that from the supply increase in new homes.”

He said that the Government focusing on a range of cost of living measures will make a “real difference” and that Housing for All, the Government plan which aims to deliver 300,000 homes by the end of the decade, will help renters.

“We absolutely recognise that high rents are a problem and are a huge challenge for many thousands of people across the country, the real solution to that is by increasing supply to where it is needed and that’s what the Government is focused on now.”

Minister Donohoe also defended the decision to extend the Help to Buy scheme, saying that it helps four out of five first time buyers and said that it will be reviewed next year.

He said that the €3.7bn set aside in this Budget to lead to more homes being built will lead to a fall in rents as housing supply increases.

“My concern is that we would bring in a measure that is about trying to deal with the cost of rent through our tax code that inevitably over time might be seen as a signal for rents to go up,” he said.

Elsewhere Mr Doherty said Sinn Féin “will oppose tooth and nail” any attempt to increase the State pension age.

Sinn Féin’s public expenditure spokesperson Mairead Farrell said this was the sixth housing budget delivered by Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael when considering the confidence and supply deal in the last Dáil.

She said the two parties had managed to push house prices back towards pre-crisis levels and that Ireland now has the highest rents in Europe. “You’ve helped to create new situations which put people at risk of homeless, workers whose wages cannot keep up with rents, students who can’t find somewhere to stay, pensions on fixed incomes whose landlords are selling up,” she told the Dáil.

In a statement, Labour’s housing spokesperson Senator Rebecca Moynihan said that the new Zoned Land Tax - a 3pc levy on land suitable for residential development - was lower than the vacant site levy it is replacing and that the lead in time of up to three years “renders it toothless”.

She said: “Renters remain relegated to second class citizens. Nothing will be done to tackle unaffordable rents.

“Too many people are struggling to pay high rents, or simply can’t find an affordable place to live. There are tax breaks for landlords in the budget but nothing for renters.”

Meanwhile, People Before Profit TD Paul Murphy criticised the exclusion of Ulster Bank and KBC from the extension of the bank levy because they are leaving the Irish market in 2022. The move will result in a yield of €87m, less than the €150m raised by the tax every year since it was introduced in 2013.

"While it's National Fiver Day for pensioners and the unemployed, it's a €63 million day for KBC and Ulster Bank. How much lobbying went on to ensure that they were allowed not to pay the bank levy?” Mr Murphy said.