'Where is all this money coming from, and will we be able to go to festivals ever again?' - all your Budget 2021 questions answered

Brace yourself, because Budget 2021 is about to dominate every conversation from the petrol pumps to the 15 seats still left open by Covid-19 outside your favourite cafe.

This year's Budget will be unique because of the pandemic with heavy spending to support the economy and a definite Green-tint as the minority Coalition party attempts to shove Government policy in a new, Earth-friendly direction.

So, if you can't bear to appear uninformed about the issues set to dominate the unavoidable Exchequer-chat, here are a few issues that will make you appear like a Budget nerd as you smugly sip your morning coffee.

1 'Wait one second - where is all this money coming from?'

In a word, borrowing. Ireland, like many other countries, is currently able to borrow at virtually zero per cent interest rates. There aren't many positives about the Covid-19 pandemic but its timing in an era of historically low borrowing rates is certainly fortuitous for Ireland, and the world in general. It will all have to be paid back, eventually. But that is likely to be an issue for several years, or decades, down the tracks when it becomes a matter for your children and maybe even your grandchildren.

2 'Does this mean it's the end of the housing crisis?'

No. But it appears some serious money is going to be thrown at the long-running problem. It is expected €3.3bn will be earmarked for social housing schemes nationwide with almost 13,000 new homes to be provided. That will be matched by enhanced schemes for first-time buyers and renters. Sources within Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Greens have said the housing provisions will be the biggest ever in a Budget.

3 'Will I be able to afford my car?'

Yes, but your pocket is going to be a lot lighter. A hike in VRT has already been confirmed but what some people didn't realise is that it will inevitably have an impact on motor-tax rates.

Cynics might argue motor tax is an easy way of raising revenue. What isn't clear yet is whether the old or pre-2008 motor-tax system will also be increased.

VRT changes are aimed at making 'green' cars more attractive and will result in diesel cars becoming more expensive, an exact reversal of the 2008/2009 policy. Just don't expect electric cars to plummet in price anytime soon. Motorists won't be happy this evening when they take into account fuel prices will also rise because of carbon tax increases.

Last year they went up by €6 per tonne. This year that will likely increase by a further €7.50 per tonne, meaning some motorists will spend roughly €1.50 extra on a fill of diesel for a mid-sized saloon.

4 'What's the story with taxes?'

There will be no income tax hikes because of the pandemic – the Government is already on record promising this. If they break that promise on income tax, PRSI or USC - and they won't - it will be like Christmas has come early for the Opposition. But don't get too excited. There is little doubt but that in Budget 2022 or Budget 2023, revenue from income taxes will have to be increased.

5 'What about Christmas?!'

Budget 2021 will confirm the Christmas bonus applies to those on the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) - an indication that Covid-19 is going to be with us for a long time yet. The double payment will be issued from December 7. It is already confirmed, as usual, for pensioners and the unemployed.

6 'That's it - I'm giving up the smokes'

Smokers had better brace themselves because it looks like another tax hike is in the embers. There is speculation it could be as high as 50 cents on a packet of 20 cigarettes. But, despite all the pandemic headlines about house parties and soaring alcohol sales, there doesn't appear to be an appetite within Government for increasing taxes on booze. Strange?

7 'Will I ever get to go to a festival again?'

Entertainment, along with hospitality, has been one of the hardest hit sectors by the virus lockdown. The Budget will include special measures to help venues and arts groups which have effectively shut down since last March. A special grant will be made available to make slashed audience numbers more feasible - and the PUP payment will be maintained for qualifying staff.

8 'What about crime?'

The Budget includes funding for 600 new gardaí and the recruitment of a further 500 support staff. But bear in mind, this will be offset by retirements from the force. You may also have noticed during Operation Fanacht some gardaí using rented cars - with a simple 'Garda' logo on the side. As a result, there is funding for 70 new Garda vehicles. It is not everything Garda chiefs wanted - but it is better than previous years.

9 'Are schools getting more funding?'

The Government has maintained the capital fund for school building while also providing cash for 400 new special needs teachers. There is also speculation up to 1,000 special needs assistants (SNAs) could be hired.

10 'What about the unemployed?'

It is expected social welfare rates will be maintained at current levels - hardly surprising given the pressure on public finances with the Covid-19 pandemic. The Christmas bonus is being maintained. There is also speculation that the deeply unpopular increase in the State pension qualifying age to 67 years may be stalled. Those on the Living Alone support payment are expected to get a small weekly increase. Fuel allowances will also be increased in light of the impact of Covid-19 and 'cocooning' on the elderly and vulnerable.

