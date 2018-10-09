The housing crisis was a major talking point ahead of the 2019 Budget, and plenty of increases were announced for the sector by Minister for Finance Paschal Donohue earlier today.

'What about social housing?' - house hunters criticise lack of changes to rental and social homes in Budget 2019

Some 6,000 affordable homes were announced for couples earning up to €75,000, with €2.3 billion going into housing overall- an increase of €470 million.

A further €60 million will go into emergency accommodation with an additional €121 million for Housing Assistance Payments (HAP) expected to create 16,760 tenancies.

National housing and homeless charity Peter McVerry Trust welcomed the changes, saying that they were "delighted" with the series of measures given towards the housing sector today.

Homelessness champion: Fr Peter McVerry. Photo: Frank McGrath

"Peter McVerry Trust is delighted that housing was to the fore of Budget 2019. Given the scale of our housing and homeless challenge it was important that the momentum that has been generated by the regular policy and funding announcements for housing was maintained," the charity’s CEO Pat Doyle said.

"I believe that the measures outlined today in the areas of housing and homelessness will ease the pressure on the housing system. The minister was very clear in prioritising increased spending in the areas of homelessness, social and affordable housing above other areas with very significant increases in housing targets.

"This is a very important commitment that means organisations like Peter McVerry Trust can do more to respond to the needs of vulnerable people in our society."

The charity also welcomed the new affordable housing scheme and increased funding for HAP.

"The increased budget allocation of €121 million for HAP is something we very much welcome. HAP has been and will continue to be a very important way of exiting people from homelessness," Mr Doyle said.

"While housing output in particular social housing output continues to increase we will remain very much reliant on HAP as an exit route for people in homelessness.

"Peter McVerry Trust believes that the measures set out to make homes more affordable for those on middle incomes will help more people trapped in the rental system get their own home.

"It will, I hope, mean that the pressures on the rental system are eased and perhaps more properties become available for those exiting homelessness."

But some house hunters have criticised the lack of developments made towards social housing, including 29-year-old Shauna McCallum, who became homeless in September 2017.

"It sounds like they're putting a lot into it, particularly into homelessness and emergency accommodation. But what about social housing?" Ms McCallum told Independent.ie.

Shauna McCallum, pictured outside a family hub, has been living in emergency accommodation since September 2017 Photo: Johnny Brew

"It doesn’t make sense why they keep forking out money to put into hotels and B&Bs for people. I know there's a million for new houses, but when are they going to do it, that’s the question."

Hopeful first-time buyer Ciara McCaughey (26) welcomed the 6,000 affordable units, but questioned if the Budget would be enough to help struggling renters.

"I think it’s good that there's 6,000 new homes for affordable homes but I don’t think it’s enough," MsCaughey told Independent.ie.

"I can’t see them building those 6,000 homes within Dublin or its surrounding suburbs unless it’s a commuter town, which is a pity because most people who live and work in Dublin want to stay in Dublin, they don’t want to move out to commuter towns.

"There’s still no help for people renting from what I can see. 6,000 homes is great but what about the deposit, these people renting who can't afford to buy any of these 6,000 homes because they can't save- they're spending that money on rent."

The Irish Council for Social Housing echoed the sentiments, explaining that additions to affordable rental homes could have made the Budget a "watershed moment" for renters.

"Budget 2019 affordable housing purchase proposals will provide relief for a percentage of households. However, the real requirement is for affordable rental accommodation," Chief Executive of the Irish Council for Social Housing, Dr Donal McManus said.

"This Budget could have been a watershed moment for Irish housing policy with the potential to kick start a fresh approach and new thinking on housing if a significant programme for affordable rental accommodation had been introduced alongside these measures."

Finance Minister Paschal Donohue said that the Government was "rising to the challenge" of providing homes, and that more new homes would be provided this year "than in any year in the past decade".

"Over four years to the end of 2019, €6.6bn will have been provided to accelerate the delivery of housing supports," he said in his Budget speech.

"This funding reflects our determination to rise to the challenge of providing shelter and homes for our people. Where we find ourselves today is not where we want to be."

Online Editors