| 7.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

We’re worryingly reliant on tax revenue that just a few multinationals bring. But don’t worry, we have plenty of money – for now

Richard Curran

Taoiseach Micheal Martin arriving at the Dáil for yesterday's Budget. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire Expand

Close

Taoiseach Micheal Martin arriving at the Dáil for yesterday's Budget. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Taoiseach Micheal Martin arriving at the Dáil for yesterday's Budget. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Taoiseach Micheal Martin arriving at the Dáil for yesterday's Budget. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

The Exchequer is awash with money – for now. This was the big message to come across in the opening 18 minutes of Paschal Donohoe’s Budget speech.

Despite announcing details of an €11bn Budget giveaway, the Exchequer still expects to report a general government surplus of €6bn next year.

Most Watched

Privacy