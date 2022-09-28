We’re worryingly reliant on tax revenue that just a few multinationals bring. But don’t worry, we have plenty of money – for now

The Exchequer is awash with money – for now. This was the big message to come across in the opening 18 minutes of Paschal Donohoe’s Budget speech.

Despite announcing details of an €11bn Budget giveaway, the Exchequer still expects to report a general government surplus of €6bn next year.

Given the deficits that many countries are carrying and the economic uncertainty that is so prevalent around the world, these figures are quite extraordinary.

It was only later on in the speech that we got a real sense of how all might not be rosy in the garden.

Mr Donohoe reminded everyone that while the economy has “strong foundations” we also happen to have one of the largest rates of national debt per capita in the world, with every person owing the equivalent of €44,000 in our €225bn debt burden. That is a pretty strong debt foundation.

It also followed later on that we remain worryingly dependent on corporation tax receipts to deliver the Budget package announced yesterday but also to pay for lots more besides.

The State’s corporation tax take is expected to hit €22bn or €23bn next year. It wasn’t that long ago Mr Donohoe said that in light of some OECD changes coming down the track around €2bn could be vulnerable to disappearing.

This week he suggested that the “excess” corporate tax receipts vulnerable to an economic shock might be as high as €8bn to €10bn.

So much focus will be placed on the once-off cost-of-living measures in the Budget, which amount to €4.1bn. Less will be made of the €6.9bn of Budget measures included in the overall package, many of which will be here to stay.

This includes targeted and useful help for those on social welfare and others. It also includes the higher cost of public sector wages and pensions agreed in the recent pay deal. It also includes the additional gardaí and teachers, as well as the higher cost of the health service, without any real reform in return.

Mr Donohoe talked about the State’s vulnerability to external shocks on the tax system in a new way. He said the tax contributions from the top 10 corporations, combined with the income tax of 500,000 workers (out of more than two million), amounts to one third of all tax taken in by the State.

There is no doubt this is a time for the Government to step in and help struggling households and small businesses especially with their energy bills and other cost-of-living issues.

The Budget puts parameters on many of these measures rather than write blank cheques indefinitely.

We should have no illusions about just how quickly things can turn

The Business Energy Support Scheme will be welcomed by many small businesses who have seen sharp rises in their electricity and gas bills.

They can get back 40pc of the increase in their electricity bills where their bill has risen by more than 50pc in a year. The scheme will be capped at €10,000 per month and will apply over the winter ahead.

The minister also extended the life of several other business support schemes, including the 9pc Vat rate on hospitality.

Rising energy bills have the real potential to cost jobs in smaller businesses and the Government will be hopeful this scheme will be enough to prevent the energy crisis turning into a jobs crisis. Time will tell.

Stepping in was necessary and the real political blowback will come when households find the €600 in energy credits due this winter aren’t enough to make a significant difference in a great many cases.

The overall figures give the impression that the Government has not fully emptied the tank on what it could have done despite the enormous size of the financial package.

Cigarettes and concrete were the only two tax-raising measures, apart from a half-baked vacant homes tax that is expected to bring in just €3m.

The Government expects to put €6bn of excess corporation tax receipts into the National Reserve Fund over the next two years. It is a rather late acknowledgement of the need to put away what increasingly look like transient windfalls.

They should have been seen as transient from the moment corporate receipts hit €10bn which was back in 2018.

If the Government had set aside €2bn per year from then on, plus what it expects to squirrel away this year and next, it would have had a €14bn fund.

While this government might look like a pillar of responsible fiscal rectitude compared to Liz Truss’s new economic paradigm across the water, we should have no illusions about just how quickly things can turn.

Paschal Donohoe talked about how as one of the most open economies in the world, Ireland does well in good times, but can be disproportionately affected when things head south.

He presented it as a fact of life.

A natural consequence of an economic model that has by and large served us well.

Surely we should strive for better than that.

There must be an opportunity to look at how we tax, how we plan for the future, how we allocate capital and what we expect in the quality of our public services.

Yet, there is still that sense of spending while we have it and slashing back when things go wrong.

Mr Donohoe gave a very sure-footed assessment of Ireland’s economic position as a winter of uncertainty approaches.

Corporation taxes have delivered in ways that allow us to help households and businesses deal with some of the financial pain.

But there were no new ideas on housing, especially when the old ones are delivering too slowly. There were no new ideas on climate change initiatives.

There was a real misunderstanding of what carbon taxes actually are.

They are a financial deterrent to force people to use less carbon.

Yet, while announcing details of the new 2c carbon tax on a litre of petrol and diesel, the minister reassured that a cut in the national petroleum reserve levy would mean drivers would not see any increase at the pumps.

It completely negates the idea behind carbon tax in the first place. Either charge it or postpone it, but this rinky-dink effort defeats the purpose.

Renters can cling to a credit that won’t cover even one of the annual rent increases they have seen in recent years.

The concrete levy to cover the mica redress scheme will simply be passed on to consumers and house buyers.

But don’t worry. We have plenty of money – for now.