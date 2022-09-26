‘We’re afraid to open the bills; throwing crumbs at us won’t make a difference’ – Family carer calls for means test to be abolished as household costs skyrocket

Family carer Lisamarie Hodgins-McMasters is hoping she and 500,000 other carers in Ireland won’t be left behind in tomorrow’s Budget.

The 40-year-old mother-of-three from Dundalk provides round-the-clock care for her two young daughters, both of whom have special needs, as well as her son Rian (5).

Her nine-year-old daughter KeelieRose has autism and dyspraxia while 13-year-old Séanadh was born with a rare genetic condition called Chromosome 3P syndrome.

Her condition, affecting just a handful of children in Ireland, means she is confined to a wheelchair and has a range of complex needs. She is deaf in one ear, has poor eyesight and poor muscle tone and very low body weight even though she is constantly hungry.

While her medical card covers medical and prescription costs, simply feeding Séanadh is putting a huge strain on the family budget as the cost of food skyrockets.

“There’s literally no fill in her,” Lisamarie said of her daughter’s insatiable appetite.”

“I wouldn’t be able to eat as much as she does – in two seconds the food is gone,” she said.

Before the cost-of-living crisis hit, she was spending around €80 a week to feed her children and her husband David McMasters (38).

But now she is spending more than double that, with weekly food bills now hitting the €200 mark.

She is also feeling the pinch at the pumps. Although Séanadh gets the bus to school, she has to drive KeelieRose to school, a 20 minute journey each way. She also drives the girls to yoga and swimming classes twice a week on top of having to drive them to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda every other month for outpatient appointments.

The cost of petrol and diesel alone is now costing her around €70 a week. And like many families, she is also terrified every time an electricity and gas bill comes through the letterbox. They are now paying around €50 a week for gas and up to €40 a week for electricity and fear the bills will only get higher.

“We’re afraid to open the bills,” she said. And while David is employed full-time as a private bus driver – earning around €650 a week – under means testing requirements allowing her to claim €333 a week in the Carer’s Allowance, her husband cannot earn more than €750 a week.

As a result, he can’t work overtime even though there is plenty of work out there for him. And so-called luxuries – like occupational therapy for the girls which costs around €120 per session – is out of the question. Consequently, they are living hand to mouth each week with no end in sight.

“We don’t go out. We don’t drink, we don’t do anything,” she said. “You’re literally living week to week,” she said, adding that if they do manage to set aside any savings, they are eaten up by other costs like car insurance or Christmas gifts.

What would make a difference in the upcoming Budget is abolishing the means test on her spouse’s income – or at least raising it to a level where her husband can earn more money to support their family, she said.

And while she welcomes the promised cost-of-living payments in the Budget, unless the means test provision is abolished, it won’t make a huge difference to their expenses, she said.

“Throwing crumbs at us won’t make a big difference with everything that has gone up,” she said.

“It’s very frustrating. The majority of us (carers) are working 24 hours a day, seven days a week . You’re always on call,” she said.

Yet when she factors in the amount of work she puts in every day taking care of her daughters, the amount of money she gets from the Carer’s Allowance translates to just €1.32 an hour.