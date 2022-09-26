| 14.4°C Dublin

‘We’re afraid to open the bills; throwing crumbs at us won’t make a difference’ – Family carer calls for means test to be abolished as household costs skyrocket

Family carer Lisamarie Hodgins-McMasters and her husband David with their daughters Séanadh (13), KeelieRose (9), son Rian (5) Expand
Lisamarie with her daughters KeelieRose (9) and Séanadh (13) Expand
Pictured: KeelieRose (9) has autism and dyspraxia while Séanadh (13) was born with a rare genetic condition called Chromosome 3P syndrome Expand

Allison Bray

Family carer Lisamarie Hodgins-McMasters is hoping she and 500,000 other carers in Ireland won’t be left behind in tomorrow’s Budget.

The 40-year-old mother-of-three from Dundalk provides round-the-clock care for her two young daughters, both of whom have special needs, as well as her son Rian (5).

