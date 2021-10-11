People who drive diesel cars are being penalised with carbon tax in this year’s Budget, a motorist has said.

Suzanne Keane lives in rural Kerry with her husband and two young children. The family have two diesel cars.

Ms Keane is an architect and, as a result, covers a lot of mileage across the south of the country for work.

“I do a lot of mileage and an electric car or a hybrid is just not feasible.

"We do everything we can environmentally as it is but we need diesel for our cars and we’re being penalised with carbon tax.

“I would cover Cork, Kerry, Clare and Limerick so I could be in two of those counties on the same day so you’re talking 500/600km in a day easily. I was actually looking at changing my car earlier in the year and I did look at hybrids but the range on a hybrid, I'd have that used before 9am,” she said.

Read More

“So, then I’m driving on petrol and I might as well just have a petrol car and it’s just adding up all of that plus the cost of buying an electric car now is significant in comparison. I filled up the car yesterday and diesel was over €1.50 per litre.”

In line with the Finance Act passed last year, the carbon tax will be increased by another €7.50 this year to €41 per tonne – and will rise by the same amount in every budget until the year 2029.

This will push up the cost of petrol, diesel and home heating fuels. A 60-litre tank of diesel will increase by €1.48 from October 13 and a similar tank of petrol by €1.28.

All other fuels will go up from May 2022 with an estimated €19.40 on a 1,000-litre tank of home heating oil.

The funds raised from the increase will go towards funding an increase in the fuel allowance as well as programmes aimed at reducing the State’s overall carbon footprint.

“Some of us don’t have a choice in the matter,” Ms Keane continued.

"It would be fine if I lived in a city and if all my clients were within 20km, it would be wonderful. I could drive a hybrid no problem but for example last week I had a site down in Valentia Island and I was in Co Clare and then I was in Cork city for another job so with the area I have to cover, there’s no way of doing it.

“I could go spend a load of money on a Tesla but again there’s the cost of buying the car in the first place. To go full electric with a decent range is just too expensive for the size of car that I’d need,” she said.

Ms Keane drives a Skoda Octavia and her husband drives a Volkswagen Passat.

“I have two kids under five so I have two big rear-facing seats because they’re the safest seat.

“We have two estates and my car is actually too small. I was looking at a bigger model just for the extra width in case we ever want to bring one of their friends anywhere just to fit in the extra car seat and buggy, and everything you need.

“I spent my 20s being told not to drive a petrol, to get a diesel car by the Government and now that I’m driving a diesel, I’m being told that that’s wrong as well,” she said.

The last Budget brought in major reforms to VRT and motor tax on the principle of ‘polluter pays’. That included the new 20-band table which allows for a more graduated approach to VRT charging.

Ms Keane said she has tested electric cars but that rural Ireland is not equipped with the necessary infrastructure.

“Down here there’s no infrastructure. I took a car from Cork one day and I thought I’ll stop in Macroom and charge it at the charging point and it was out of order. When I got as far as Killarney and out of the three charging points, two were on private property and one was out of service.”

Ms Keane was forced to park the car at a hotel and use their charging point for the week with their permission.

“The hotel let me park the car with them for the week so I was able to charge it on their charge point all week but that was a one-off.

“In the city it’s wonderful. If I was driving up and down to Dublin there are places you can stop and charge your car properly but when you’re working in a rural environment all the time, the charge points are either busy or not there or not working,” she said.

Ms Keane said her family try their best to be environmentally friendly. “We have a well-insulated house, we have mechanical ventilation so that we’re not wasting heat and we buy as much of our food as we can locally. We’re not wasting fuel but I need to have it for work.”