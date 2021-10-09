‘We never have little treats like takeaways… and I’m losing faith when I see an extra €5 thrown at us carers’

Carer Grainne Clavin said a €100-a-week increase in payments in the Budget, would make a “huge difference to our lives,” but labelled anything like a €5 rise in Carers’ Allowance “a slap in the face”.

Mother-of-three Ms Clavin (52), of Blackrock, Co Louth, cares for her daughter Grace (13) full-time. Grace has Down syndrome and the family live on €290-a-week Carers’ Allowance.

With Ms Clavin receiving the payment on Mondays, she says she is generally left with just €30 to do her for the rest of the week after she has paid her council house rent and other essentials.

“I can predict carers will get a fiver rise in Carers’ Allowance,” Ms Clavin said of Budget 2022. “That’s usually the amount they increase it by. And it’s a slap in the face.

“I receive my Carers’ Allowance on a Monday and I have €30 left to get to next Monday.

"That’s if something else doesn’t crop up that has to be paid.

“I receive €290 a week and as a family of four, I have to pay rent, electricity, heat, food and whatever bills out of that.

“Meanwhile fuel prices have risen hugely. Food prices have gone up too. In the summer, it's not too bad, you’re not using fuel but in the winter, it’s very tough.

“And I have prepay power because I can’t afford a monthly bill. In the summer that is around €25 a week but in the winter, it could be €40 weekly.

“Now with the rises, I am really worried how much the bill will be.”

Ms Clavin’s other children are Molly (15) and Sarah (26). She receives €140-a-month Child Benefit for her two youngest children but says “I don’t even have the luxury of seeing it, before it’s gone on heating oil.”

The carer said due to how expensive the cost of living is, she is unable to do many of the simple things most families take for granted.

“We don’t have the odd takeaway for a treat, I don't bring the kids to the cinema, there are no little treats like McDonald’s or new clothes,” she said.

“I can’t do any of that. And I’m losing faith every year when I see the Government just throws €5 extra at us carers.

“I’m a full-time carer, I can't go and work as much as I’d love. Unfortunately Grace’s needs are too great and that’s just the way it is. That’s become our norm.

“n Ireland, carers like me work full-time, 365 days a year, seven days a week, 24 hours a day, and we are paid a pittance by the Government.

“If a child like Grace was being looked after by the State, that would be a cost of around €7,000 a week, yet the Government treats carers like we are invisible.

“I don’t have money, I don’t have savings. I do what I do, for love, as all carers do. But it’s incredibly challenging.

“I am socially isolated, friends fall off and those that are still there, I can’t meet for coffee. I suffer from depression. I also have chronic pain from lifting my daughter up over the years.

“I worry for the future. When I am older and my health gets worse, what will happen to me? To my daughter? Who will be there to care for her?

“I want carers like me to be respected, to be paid a decent wage – because this is work – we are not on the dole.

"We are working hard at home, all of the time.

“Even an additional €100 a week would make such a difference to my life and my children’s lives.

“But that will never happen because the Government really looks at carers as no use to this country.

“And that is so transparent by their throwing an extra fiver at us in a Budget when they know we need much, much more to have a quality of life.”