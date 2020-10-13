'We lost €30,000 over three months, anything that gets people spending is good' - shopkeeper on extra PUP payments

Robert Murphy, owner and manager of Nan’s SuperValu in Ballymun and Chairperson of Ballymun Tidy Towns Group. Pic Steve Humphreys 10th June 2019

Pandemic Unemployment Payments (PUP) for the self-employed and Christmas bonuses for recipients will help to boost local business for shopkeeper Robert Murphy, owner of Nan’s Supervalu in north Dublin.

Mr Murphy said that additional PUP payments, which will see recipients entitled to a Christmas bonus and the self-employed able to claim the payment up to €480 a month, will increase disposable income in the locality.

“We benefit from the bonuses definitely as a business. As a local business, they’re very, very important to us because that's disposable income and it comes right back into the community,” he said.

“[Self-employed PUP-recipients] can start getting their business back and that’s very good actually, that’s a great initiative so I’m happy with that.

“I think if anything can help disposable income and get consumer sentiment going again, people will spend,” Mr Murphy said.

Sitting at the heart of Ballymun on the Main Street, Nan’s Supervalu, which employs 52 staff and is 15,000 sq ft in size, is a go-to for many locals and business was booming throughout the height of lockdown.

However, while the commercial rates holiday for small businesses will be extended into next year under Budget 2021, Nan’s Supervalu wasn’t able to avail of it.

“Businesses under 2,500 sq ft got an allowance but it didn't trickle through to the bigger businesses during the pandemic.

“We were open the whole time [during lockdown] we manned our phones and we kept delivering, our online sales grew by 900pc.

“We didn’t turn our phones off and we hired out two vans and we delivered but the cost of delivering that service to the customer when we needed it.

“We ended up losing €30,000 over a three month period, just the whole cost of running your businesses - it’s really expensive to run a business here in Dublin,” the shopkeeper added.

“It did not reflect in profitability, it reflected in sales - we had a 20pc growth in sales.”

He said that the retail landscape has been transformed and that this needs to be looked at by the government on a wider scale.

“I think the retail landscape has been changed forever, until we figure it out and I'm talking about local authorities, business people, retailers with multiple locations, until we figure the next 12, 18, 24 months out, we need support.

“The high street was dying before this and now there’s a move towards online shopping.”

Mr Murphy added that the high street needs to be “multi functioning” to survive.

“Unless the high street is multi-functioning, where there’s cafes, leisure space, amenities and offices, towns don’t stand a chance.

“Any initiative that can help villages, towns and the high street breathe again needs to be supported most definitely. All economics is local and it starts with how you spend that €1 locally."

