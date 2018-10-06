WATCH: How well do you know your Simons? We quizzed the public on their ministers ahead of Budget 2019

How well do you know your Simons? Turns out not everyone knows them that well.

With the Budget 2019 countdown on, Independent.ie took to the streets of Dublin to find out if people recognise those who are running the country.

We didn't just ask for names, we asked for job titles too.

We also spoke to passersby about what they would do if they were involved in Budget-related decisions.

And while not everyone knows Tánaiste and Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney from Health Minister Simon Harris, many people were determined in what the Government should be doing in this year's Budget.

Online Editors