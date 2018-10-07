Many of us dream of being handed a million euro on a silver plate - but what would you do with it to cheer people up?

WATCH: Budget 2019 is looming... so what would you do to cheer the country up for a day?

Ahead of this year's Budget, we asked the public what they would do if they were a minister in the Department of Positivity and were in charge of putting a smile on the face of the nation.

If you could cheer up the public for a day, how would you do it?

"I'd give everyone the day off work, I'd pay their pensions so they weren't losing out, and I'd give everyone free transport so they could travel anywhere they wanted around the country," one person said.

Others thought that sweet treats would be the key to the nation's heart.

"Buy them coffees and cakes and just bring happiness," another said.

Another said; "I'd let the homeless stay in whatever hotel they wanted, and get everyone else a coffee and a scone."

Some would spend the money on more serious matters, like helping families with their mortgage and children in need.

"I'd certainly be down to Laura Lynn in Leopardstown to look after all the children that are terminally ill and give them the biggest day of their lives," one kind-hearted woman said.

Another woman said: "I'd help the young people with their mortgages", while her husband said he'd help the pensioners.

Online Editors