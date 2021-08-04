VAT surge confirms pace of economic rebound after reopening

Tax revenues were well up on expectations in July as more of the economy moved towards a full reopening.

According to the July Exchequer returns, the Government took in a total of €5.7bn in taxes in last month, 12pc higher than it had targeted and €1.4bn up on July 2020 - although year-on-year comparisons are not as useful this year because of pandemic.

The largest source of revenue last month was VAT, at €2.5bn. But although July is a VAT due month, the tax take was still 17pc up on expectations, as consumers and businesses felt confident enough to spend more.

The income tax take was €2.1bn, or 5.5pc above expectations, while corporation tax receipts were just €216m last month, although that was still 40.4pc above expectations.

July is not a busy month for corporation tax collection. And corporate tax receipts are expected to start falling as of 2023 if and when a global deal on multinational taxes takes effect.

“Tax receipts in July, particularly VAT returns, reflect the opening up of our economy and are a really positive signal as we emerge from the pandemic,” said the minister for finance, Paschal Donohoe.

“While there is still a high degree of uncertainty, the outstanding success of our vaccination programme means that we can look forward with optimism to a sustainable and broad based recovery.”

However, he said the Government would need to “strike the right balance between maintaining temporary supports to businesses and households going forward, while bringing the public finances back to a sustainable position in the coming years”.

The budget deficit, or excess of spending over revenues, stood at €5.7bn at the end of July.

But it is nearly double that, or €10.7bn, on a 12 month rolling basis, which gives a better indication of future borrowing needs.

The deficit is lower than previous months, and with borrowing rates still close to zero, the Government can easily fund its pandemic spending for the time being.

The Government has committed to spending €47.2bn to end-July, which is 3.7pc less than expected, due in part to the closure of the construction sector at the beginning of the year, lowering the bill for public housing.

The Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform, Michael McGrath, said the more than €30bn committed so far to the departments of social protection and health this year "reflects the significant resources allocated by Government” to support people through the pandemic.