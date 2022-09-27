TÁNAISTE Leo Varadkar has said the special 9pc VAT rate for the hospitality and tourism sector could be extended beyond the end of February next year.

Mr Varadkar raised the prospect of a further extension of the tax relief for bars, restaurants and hotels despite Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe signalling in his budget speech that it would end early next year.

Mr Donohoe did not announce any further extension to the special rate, which is due to expire on February 28 2023, in the Dáil on Wednesday and is previously reported to have criticised hoteliers for price gouging in an indication that it will revert to 13.5pc from March next year.

Speaking at his post-budget press conference, Mr Varadkar: “The intention is to increase it in March but obviously we’ll have to review the situation again before then and depending on how we’re doing in terms of the public finances, how we’re doing in terms of economic performance, but the decision is it’s extended until the end of February.

Asked later to clarify his remarks, Mr Varadkar again left open the door to the cut, which costs the exchequer over €427 million a year in lost tax revenue, being extended, noting that that the 9pc rate also applies to electricity and gas.

“The decision of Government is that they will be extended until the end of February and they go back up on 1 March,” he said.

“But of course we’ll have to review the situation before them to see how we’re doing in terms of the public finances, in terms of the economy and in terms of employment.”

The Fine Gael leader also declined to be drawn on whether he would push for a new 30pc income tax rate in next year’s budget after Mr Donohoe said in his speech that a new middle rate could theoretically be introduced in January 2024.

Mr Varadkar had previously asked the Department of Finance to examine a new 30pc rate as part of this year’s budget deliberations.

“We’re going to have to see where we are in terms of the macroeconomic picture. I hope we’re in a position again to reduce income taxes again in the next Budget and we’ll be able to take more people out of the top tax rate,” he said on Tuesday at Government Buildings.

“That's what it’s about fundamentally as opposed to how you do it, but we’ll be able to start making a call on that type of thing next summer. Who knows what’s going to happen between now and then.”

Mr Varadkar said it was “not fair” that most people on below average incomes pay the highest tax rate and said this year’s budget had made a step towards improving that by increasing the threshold at which employees enter the top rate to €40,000.