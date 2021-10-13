Varadkar defends Budget 2022 zoned land tax as opposition blast it as ‘total cop-out’

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has defended the Government’s move to introduce the newly-announced Zoned Land Tax (ZLT), saying it puts land hoarders “on notice”.

Mr Varadkar said the 3pc annual tax will apply to landowners of close to half of zoned land in the country, equating to 8,000 hectares.

"We’re saying to people and companies that own zoned land, that could be developed for housing, ‘you’re on notice. You have two years to get planning permission for that land, to get building if you do have permission, and if you don’t do that; you’re going to face a tax and it will impact on the profits you thought you would make’,” the Tánaiste said on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

Mr Varadkar said this wasn’t a tax cut for landowners as it is a separate tax to the Derelict Site Tax, which will continue at 7pc per annum for those paying it. He said the purpose of the ZLT wasn’t, “to make money, but to send a strong message to landowners that if you’re sitting on zoned land that is serviced and you could build housing on it, then you need to, or we are going to seriously eat into the profit margin you thought you were going to get,” Mr Varadkar said.

The co-Leader of the Social Democrats Róisín Shortall has slammed the ZLT, describing it as a “total cop-out”.

In the Government Pathway to increasing new housing supply document, the new levy was described as “new tax to activate vacant lands for residential purposes”.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Primetime, Deputy Shortall said “the previous, supposed Vacant Site Levy up to 7pc, it wasn’t collected.

Read More

"There was €21,000 collected. There was €21 million owed on that.

“Land hoarding is a significant factor in the high cost of housing and the Government refuses to tackle this issue in any kind of meaningful way,” she said.

Deputy Shortall added that only charging 3pc on the tax – which does not come into play for two years – is “completely meaningless”.

Speaking on the same programme, Fianna Fáil Laois-Offaly TD Sean Fleming said the Vacant Site Levy was not working because it was not being collected by Local Authorities.

He said the new Zoned Land Tax will be managed by the Revenue Commission which has a “95-96pc” success rate in collecting Local Property Taxes.

“This is going to be done by the Revenue Commissioner and it will be collected once the Revenue Commissioner is involved.

"But really, we don’t want to have to collect any of this. We want to say to people who have land zoned at the end of urban areas, if you don’t get moving on that to build house or to sell it to somebody else who will build houses, you will pay the tax,” he said.

Mr Fleming added that work is still ongoing to finalise the parameters of the tax, which Deputy Shortall described as “long-fingering”.