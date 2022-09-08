Up to €6bn in corporation tax “at risk” in future, report finds

Between €4bn and 6bn in corporation tax last year amounted to “windfall” receipts that could be at risk in future, the Department of Finance estimates.

Corporation tax revenues are expected to reach around €20bn this year, the Department said, twice pre-pandemic levels.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said that how the Government uses the tax windfall in Budget 2023 will be “dependent on the scale of the intervention we put in place to deal with the real harm and the impact” of the cost of living crisis.

“We need to consider the best use of the revenue that we have now,” he told reporters on Thursday.

“We have an immediate risk now - a risk of how incomes will fall, of the effect on employment because of energy prices going up. It is a risk that demands and requires action, which we will do.”

Corporation tax revenue now accounts for a quarter of the total tax take, with one in every eight euro collected coming from 10 large companies, a new report from the Department has found.

Mr Donohoe said this amounted to a “concentration risk”.

The corporation tax take could be four times higher this year than in 2014, the last year before a “level shift” in where multinationals bank their profits, the report said.

It also said that “it is not difficult to conceive a situation” in which windfall receipts could be higher than €6bn.

That is more than a third and almost half of the €15.3bn in corporation tax revenues for 2021.

The report found that “the optimal approach would be to use some portion of these transient receipts to replenish the Rainy Day Fund or, alternatively, to capitalise a fund designed to mitigate against future fiscal challenges”.

The rainy day fund was set up in 2019, and reached €2bn before the pandemic, but was raided to fund the economy-wide supports to firms and households over the last two years.

Mr Donohoe said it would be up to the Government to decide if some windfall tax revenues should be used to replenish that fund.

“The view that I have in relation to it is that we need to build up resilience in the time ahead,” he said.

“It’s very possible that the level of corporate tax receipts for our country could be effectively twice the level that we had before Covid 19 hit Ireland.

“This level of increase and a shift of this magnitude just has to inform our thinking regarding the future and regarding what could happen if those corporate tax receipts were to fall, or if they were not to increase at the rate in which they have increased in recent years.”

The Government has previously estimated the public finances could face a €2bn hit from a global deal to tax multinationals 15pc on their global revenues.

Mr Donohoe said a failure to implement that deal, brokered by the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development and agreed in principle last October, would increase “trade risks” and “economic risks” and would be far more “challenging” for Ireland.

“If we go back to day zero and if we look to begin the work on global corporate tax reform again, it will be far riskier for the global economy and far more challenging - and far more difficult - for the Irish economy.”

He said he did not support moving ahead at EU level without Hungary, which lodged a last-minute veto earlier this year on the tax deal.

“We don’t want to freeze anybody out with regard to this. Making decisions on the basis of unanimity is a really important principle.”

EU finance ministers will discuss the tax deal when they meet in Prague this weekend.