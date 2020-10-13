Businesses forced to close due to Covid-19 restrictions will be able to claim up to €5,000 per week from Revenue under a new scheme to be announced in the Budget.

The Covid-19 Restrictions Support Scheme (CRSS) will provide businesses with immediate funding if they are forced to close due to restrictions at Level 3 or higher.

The scheme will provide businesses with a cash payment in the form of an advanced tax credit based on their loss of income due to Government-imposed restrictions.

The payment will be made available to businesses whose turnover is down 80pc during the period they are closed because of coronavirus measures.

The scheme will be available to any business with an annual turnover of less than €2m.

The payments will be made by the Revenue Commissioner based on annual turnover rates and the maximum weekly payment will be €5,000.

Businesses will be entitled to 10pc on the first €1m in turnover and 5pc on anything over that.

It is hoped the scheme will allow businesses such as pubs and restaurants to “hibernate” while Covid restrictions are forcing them to close.

The money can be used to pay rent and any other business-associated costs while they are shut.

They will also able to apply to the Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme.

