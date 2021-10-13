‘Total cop-out’ – Opposition slams Budget 2022’s new Zoned Land Tax

The co-Leader of the Social Democrats Roisin Shortall has slammed the newly announced Zoned Land Tax, describing it as a “total cop-out”.

The tax, which was announced by Government Ministers as part of Budget 2022, will replace the existing Vacant Site Levy and will charge liable landowners 3pc compared to 7pc previously.

In the Government Pathway to increasing new housing supply document, the new levy was described as “new tax to activate vacant lands for residential purposes”.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Primetime, Deputy Shortall said “the previous, supposed Vacant Site Levy up to 7pc, it wasn’t collected.

Read More

"There was €21,000 collected. There was €21 million owed on that.

“Land hoarding is a significant factor in the high cost of housing and the Government refuses to tackle this issue in any kind of meaningful way,” she said.

Deputy Shortall added that only charging 3pc on the tax – which does not come into play for two years – is “completely meaningless”.

Speaking on the same programme, Fianna Fáil Laois-Offaly TD Sean Fleming said the Vacant Site Levy was not working because it was not being collected by Local Authorities.

He said the new Zoned Land Tax will be managed by the Revenue Commission which has a “95-96pc” success rate in collecting Local Property Taxes.

“This is going to be done by the Revenue Commissioner and it will be collected once the Revenue Commissioner is involved.

"But really, we don’t want to have to collect any of this. We want to say to people who have land zoned at the end of urban areas, if you don’t get moving on that to build house or to sell it to somebody else who will build houses, you will pay the tax,” he said.

Mr Fleming added that work is still ongoing to finalise the parameters of the tax, which Deputy Shortall described as “long-fingering”.