'This is a good Budget on paper - but we still need to interrogate it' - publican welcomes support scheme as he marks seven months of closure

Publican Tom Mulligan, who runs The Cobblestone in Dublin, welcomed the Covid-19 Restrictions Support Scheme (CRSS), as he marks seven months of closure today.

However, the publican said the Budget must be "interrogated" to ensure promises made are delivered to those most in need.

Mr Mulligan has run one of Dublin’s best known pubs for 32 years and said it’s been “heartbreaking” watching staff and musicians who entertain at his pub, unable to work for such a long period.

Mr Mulligan, 67, opened The Cobblestone pub in Smithfield, Dublin city, in 1988 and spent years building it up to become a “cultural hub.”

The Budget has provided some hope to the publican, as he looks to a future beyond Covid-19.

“The fact qualifying businesses will be available to get compensation of up to €5,000 a week, via the CRSS is a good thing,” Mr Mulligan told the Irish Independent.

“Today marks the seventh month we have been closed. Seven months is a long time to mull things over in your mind, particularly when we made no contribution to the spread of Covid.

“I miss the musicians who played at the pub, terribly and I worry for them. They’ve been out of work for such a long time.

“As a businessman, I did start to get fairly panicky but hopefully the compensation package will offer hope.

“Most pubs with a mortgage or paying rent have had a moratorium for the past seven months.

“I’d be concerned that with the government subsidy, the landlords and banks will look for their share, so it’ll be a case of receiving for it to be taken away again.

“Also €5,000 is a maximum figure. Small rural pubs won't receive that much.

“And for others, it will go towards the mortgage or rent and be of very little benefit to the publican themselves.”

As a ‘wet’ pub, The Cobblestone won’t benefit from the VAT reduction but Mr Mulligan welcomed the fact commercial rates are to be waived for the rest of the year.

And he was hopeful his business might soon be able to avail of a live entertainment grant, flagged in the Budget. He’d “love” nothing more than to see entertainers return to his pub.

“But right now the space we had for musicians, would be used for customers due to social distancing,” Mr Mulligan said.

“So, we couldn’t look at that assistance. But on paper the Budget is a good one.”

The publican also welcomed an extension to the temporary wage subsidy scheme until the end of the year, describing it as “positive” the Government is seeking €2.5bn funding from the EU to help affected workers into next year.

“This is a good budget on paper, a budget which shows the Government is helping the citizens of Ireland,” Mr Mulligan said.

“The Government helped the banks in 2008 and it’s right they show now they can help the Irish people during this pandemic.

“However, I have a word of caution. We still need to interrogate this budget. On paper it looks good but it will have to be studied in further detail and we will have to listen to the Opposition on this too.”

The father-of-four said he and his staff had spent 25 years building his business up and he felt it had only started to “take off” in the last seven years.

The publican has no desire to be a food-serving pub, feeling it’s against the business model for his bar, which he says, has a focus on music and Irish culture.

The ‘wet’ pubs have been affected much more than those bars which already served food, or introduced food options, to stay in business.

When the ‘wet’ pubs open up in the capital and again, across the country, Mr Mulligan said more help would be needed.

“And that’s a reduction on VAT and excise,” he said. “That would help a lot. We need a cooling off when we go back into business.

“It will be a case of going back to work after losing seven months income. We are going to need a period of grace, a period of help from the government to keep things going.”

