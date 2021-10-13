The seven ages of Budget 2022: How does it affect you and your peers?

As the country assesses the various aspects of Budget 2022, we asked seven present and former ‘Irish Independent’ journalists spanning seven decades to tell us about the biggest challenges they are facing in life - and what changes they were looking forward to hearing that would make the greatest difference to them.

20s

Rachel Farrell: ‘Renting often feels like throwing money into a black hole’

Expand Close Rachel Farrell / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Rachel Farrell

As I get closer to my mid-twenties, the reality of possibly buying a home in the future has started to creep in. It was never something that crossed my mind as a student or graduate, but rather an impending doom that began to rise up slowly over time. You hear from older peers of the difficulties of being outbid, of having to expand your search further and further away from the city.

The alternative is renting, which often feels like throwing money into a black hole. While I've stayed in the same property for the last three years, stories from friends of trying to find a new place would be enough to send you packing back home. Less money for an older, mouldy room or a higher rent for a city centre box room, if you’re lucky. It's not exactly a win-win situation.

Will housing ever not be a burning issue for people in their twenties?

The older I get, the more it seems unlikely. Earlier this week alone, the UCC food bank ran out of supplies after just 50 minutes. Because there are students that can’t afford to pay both rent and buy the bare necessities.

What hope do we have if we can’t support our young?

Read More

30s

Rory Tevlin: ‘Childcare and affording fees is a burning issue’

Expand Close Rory Tevlin / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Rory Tevlin

For many people my age the burning issue is childcare, how to find your child a place and how to afford the fees. The cost of childcare in this country is exorbitant and puts a huge financial strain on families.

The term ‘second mortgage’ is often thrown around to describe the fees parents are stumping up and this is not hyperbole. Friends of ours are paying €1,600 a month for their child’s place in creche.

Another couple, who are planning on sending their second child to the local creche, know that the bill will be hitting €2,750 once both their children are there. A 10pc discount may be on offer.

My wife and I are fortunate to have family support to look after our daughter Millie at the moment, but that option is not available to so many people around the country.

Soon we will join the thousands of parents around the country on a waiting list for a creche place. When you factor in sky high rents and spiralling house prices, the financial burden on young families in this country is extremely onerous.

The shortcomings in the provision of childcare in Ireland is not a new problem, we have been hearing stories of wait lists and huge fees for years.

It is high time though that something meaningful is done to ease the pressure on parents.

40s

Nicola Anderson: ‘For us, certain societal trends have suddenly snowballed, creating a perfect storm’

Expand Close Nicola Anderson / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Nicola Anderson

They call mine the ‘sandwich’ generation. Or the ‘squeezed’ generation. Either way, it doesn’t sound too comfortable. Caught in the middle between the wants and needs of our own children and those of our ageing parents – should we be lucky enough to still have them – leads to an inevitable outcome. Stress.

Those of us in our 40s are probably busier and more time-pressed than we have ever been at any point in our lives.

At our age, our parents had the bulk of their childrearing behind them and were settling into a more comfortable zone of their lives. Perhaps they even had their mortgages paid off.

But for us, certain societal trends have suddenly snowballed, creating a perfect storm. Most of us had our children in our 30s and even our 40s and are now either caring for young children or sparring more often than we might like against teenagers who need more attention than their world-weary expressions might suggest.

Higher house prices mean we have at least another 20 years left on our mortgages. Greater longevity means our parents are living longer on the one hand but may be battling health issues on the other.

Time is the one commodity we do not have - money is probably another.

50s

Ralph Riegel: ‘No more boom and bust, give us financial clarity’

Expand Close Ralph Riegel / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Ralph Riegel

I'm silently praying it is a good omen that I turned 54 on the day of Budget 2022.

On behalf of all the 50-somethings in Ireland who have worked all their lives, I'm now hoping the package of measures puts the brakes on inflation, promotes job creation and takes a long-term view of Irish prosperity.

To be blunt, I'm just too damn old for this boom-and-bust cycle that Ireland has been prone to over the past 50 years.

I'm at the stage in my life where I've finished a 25 year property mortgage - and almost cleared the 'other' mortgage they don't tell you about in terms of putting three children through university.

Over that time, I've also had two work pensions effectively written down.

While I've taken prudent steps years ago to repair the damage, the truth is that I'll likely be enjoying retirement walks in Youghal and not the Caribbean.

In the process, I've somehow been transformed from the rock & roll loving young man of my 20s into my father - I want economic stability,

I want financial predictability and, above all, I want to know I can enjoy a modest but comfortable retirement when - or should that be 'if' - I reach that stage.

For my children, I want measures that will make owning your own home an attainable dream - just like it was for my wife and I.

I'd like them to be able to rent in Dublin, Cork and Galway and not see one third of their wages vanish as a result.

For myself, I want measures that will ensure heating my home over the winter isn't a bank account-shredding experience.

I'd like budget support to be able to upgrade my 26 year old home to make it more energy efficient.

The Danes are obsessed with achieving 'hygge' - their word for cozy.

That's what I'm looking for in Budget '22 - or at least a nod in that direction.

60s

Katherine Donnelly: ‘Forget the cruise, people just want to know if we can cover the bills’

Expand Close Katherine Donnelly / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Katherine Donnelly

There is no point your 60s being the new 40s if the money isn’t there to enjoy this third act in life’s drama, before the fourth, and final, stage.

The way inflation has crept back into the daily news digest is enough to strike terror into the heart of anyone in their 60s, for whom the reduced income of a pension is now looming or recent reality.

This is a generation that came of age in the late 70s and early 80s, when the cost of living was shooting up, hitting a high of 20pc in 1981. Inflation remains low by those standards, but after years of virtual stagnation, the daily reality of rising prices has a familiar and scary feel that younger generations may not yet comprehend.

Just under half of pensioners rely solely on the State pension, worth about €13,000 a year, with some eligible for add-on allowances, such as for fuel. Others will have an occupational pension, but they vary widely and, for many, the additional income is modest.

Mortgages may be paid off, family-rearing and education costs a thing of the past and the free travel a great novelty, but the nest eggs they built up have been whittled away by deposits for children’s houses and other inter-generational financial supports.

Forget the round-the world cruise, they just want to know they have enough to pay the bills, enjoy a hobby and a meal out and take the occasional golden years’ break, while they are well enough to do it.

70s

Mary Kenny: ‘When we need it most, we should have instant access to hospital care’

Expand Close Mary Kenny / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Mary Kenny

When people in their 70s gather together, the conversation can be what Maeve Binchy called “The Organ Recital”. That is, what body organ is needing attention: knees, hips, eyes, heart, eyes.

Health is certainly a major issue for the seventy-somethings, and if it’s not the body, it’s concern about the mind and the memory. I have a friend of the same vintage who invokes the acronym “CRAFT” – “Can’t Remember A F****** Thing.”

So health – and finance – are obvious preoccupations.

“At our age, when we need it most, we should have immediate access to hospital care and appointments”, says a seventy-something pal in Wicklow. “It seems very unfair that those who have the means and private health insurance can see a consultant within a week, whereas others have to wait so long, perhaps dangerously long, to see a specialist.”

Perhaps this may be on the way to changing?

On the plus side, a certain serenity can set in.

You get to accept you’re probably not going to do all those things you thought you’d do in old age – walk the Camino, learn Russian, write a novel – and there can be peace in that acceptance. And from peace, a sense of savouring each day.

80s

John Maddock: ‘Good health is key to staying independent’

Expand Close John Maddock / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp John Maddock

The ‘Organ Recital’ referred to by Mary Kenny (above) is performed far more frequently and with even more conviction on entering the following decade, the 80s. The problems faced by those of earlier decades have been met and somehow and fortunately overcome, but new challenges emerge as time speeds on.

People in good health or bordering on it can look back with deep gratitude for living so long, thanks largely to the brilliance of our modern health services and the effectiveness of modern medicines. The health services come in for much criticism which overshadows much of their great, quiet and positive work. The problems arise from the huge number of people needing assistance.

But having reached their 80s, octogenarians are advised to be active and independent. Easier said than done, some from that grouping might say.

The old adage of "health is wealth" becomes more and more appropriate. Good health allows reasonable physical activity.

It’s the need for independence, allowing people in their 80s to remain living in their own homes that becomes so important and yet capable of resolution in many cases. Already much finance is directed in this direction. But like every aspect of health-related costs, the spend can be accelerated and broadened.

Items like stair lifts and walk-in showers help the elderly stay living in their own homes with the associated comforts and satisfaction of remaining where they spent much of their younger and middle-age times.

Different people in the same age group can have very different needs. But such benefits as the State pension can help all to one degree or another, An increase in the State pension at Budget time is of significance to all beneficiaries, even if the total cost to the Exchequer is high.