'The real enemy is uncertainty' - Hotelier welcomes Budget 2021 measures but warns of 'what is coming next'

Hotelier Aaron Mansworth warned that while Budget 2021 needed to tackle the financial threat facing the tourism and hospitality sectors from Covid-19, the real enemy was uncertainty.

Mr Mansworth, director of the Trigon Hotel Group, admitted that, even with the measures included in the budget, it is going to be a long, hard and difficult winter for everyone associated with the tourism and hospitality industries.

"Measures on VAT, commercial rates, funding and staff support costs are all very important and very needed," he said.

"But the real enemy in all of this is uncertainty. People aren't making plans because they don't know what is coming next - and that is the problem."

"People need some element of certainty to make their plans - and we need people to plan to spend their money in Ireland and in Irish establishments."

Mr Mansworth welcomed the commitment from Finance Minister Paschal Donohue that there would be no "cliff-edge" end to the vitally important employment subsidy scheme in 2021.

Winter occupancy rates for some hotels have plummeted below 9pc over recent weeks as Covid-19 cases spiked.

The Irish Hotels Federation (IHF) revealed the weekly rate of new bookings has plummeted by 67pc after counties were placed in Level Three lockdowns.

Average October hotel occupancy rates are now just 26pc, falling to a mere 9pc in November.

Room occupancy rates were 51pc in September but have more than halved in the space of four weeks.

Worse still, hotels rely on Christmas and New Year events to help generate revenues over the lean winter season - and even those events are now shrouded in doubt.

Mr Mansworth said the Government needed to consider whether allowing hotels to handle events in a controlled, managed environment was preferable to the private house parties which have helped fuel the second wave of the virus.

"Hotels offer the most controlled environment possible - from socially distanced seating to sanitisation stations, from contact tracing through to managed numbers."

Mr Mansworth stressed that the 'staycation' boom highlighted what could be achieved with targeted action to help the tourism sector.

However, greater support is needed if hotels are to make it through the lean winter season and be ready for 2021.

Irish tourism attracts 10.9 million foreign visitors each year with the sector accounting for 4pc of GNP.

Tourism alone contributed €9.2bn to the economy last year.

Over 90,000 new jobs were created by the sector since 2011.

Before the Covid-19 pandemic, Irish tourism supported over 260,000 jobs - one in ten jobs within the entire Irish workforce.

More than 60,000 of those jobs were within the hotel sector.

Online Editors