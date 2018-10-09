Students are protesting outside Leinster House this morning against the proposed allocation of €500m to the Government's Rainy Day Fund.

'The rainy day is now' - Students protest over Government's €500m for Rainy Day Fund

Members of the Union of Students in Ireland opted for umbrellas instead of pickets in a bid to highlight how education "needs investment made now, not on some future rainy day".

THE RAINY DAY IS NOW. The Cassells report said we needed funding of €600m a year, the government announcing only €300m until 2021 today would be grossly inadequate. #EducationIs #Budget19 pic.twitter.com/Lpk1h2AJJj — Michelle Byrne (@Michelle_Byrne_) October 9, 2018

The USI is calling on the Government to use the money to address the housing crisis as many students struggle to find affordable accommodation.

In this year's Budget, €500m is to be set aside for the fund - but why are we keeping money stored away when we're in the middle of a housing crisis and our health services are in dire need of a cash injection?

Here's everything you need to know.

Why was the fund introduced?

The fund was part of a government plan aimed at mitigating the effects of future external economic shocks.

For instance, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said it could be raided in the event of a "chaotic Brexit".

Plans for the rainy day fund to help balance the economy were first unveiled in the 2016 Summer Economic Statement.

“Our economic history – especially the most recent history – highlights the importance of creating a fiscal safety buffer to help absorb the shocks that are inevitable in the future while, at the same time, ensuring the long-term sustainability of the public finances,” it states.

How does it work?

The plan is to take €1.5bn from the Irish Strategic Investment Fund (ISIF), add on €500m per year for three years and by 2021 we have a rainy day fund of €3bn.

It appears in the accounts as capital spending since it provides an asset, just like a new road or hospital. Except that it is a financial asset; created instantly on the government books, unlike a hospital.

We don't know what it will go actually go towards.

So, could it be used for bailing out the banks then?

Minister for Finance and Public Expenditure Paschal Donohoe hasn't ruled that prospect out.

“I would not expect the rainy day fund to be required to bail out banks. However... we do not know what crises we could be faced with in the future,” he previously said.

Sinn Féin has been critical of the fund, saying the only reasonable conclusion is that it will be used for bailing out the banks.

Cork North Central TD Jonathan O’Brien said this week: “The only shock this economy has witnessed in the past decade is a financial crash that was followed by a bailout of the banks.

“This is unacceptable and covers the rainy day fund in a total lack of transparency; €500 million is not a small sum. But a huge allocation of revenue that could be invested into our creaking health services and broken housing sector,” he added.

Do we actually need one?

There are mixed opinions on this.

Some feel it is depriving the country of vital resources needed now - such as more homes - but others feel it will help us survive in the event of another economic disaster like the crash.

Of course, money from the fund could eventually be used to provide infrastructure in the country.

But for now, the Rainy Day Fund will remain tucked away.

