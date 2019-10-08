Business The Measures

Tuesday 8 October 2019

Budget 2020: No extra fivers for pensioners but fuel and living alone allowance to rise

Anne-Marie Walsh

THERE will be no extra fivers for state pensioners and welfare claimants next year although they will still get the Christmas bonus.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe announced a limited suite of measures to boost incomes as part of a €690m package for the Social Protection department next year.

The fuel allowance will rise by €2 a week as he said the burden of the carbon tax falls unequally.

In addition:

  • The living alone allowance will rise by €5.
  • The one parent family payment and jobseeker transition income disregard will go up by €15.
  • The working family income threshold will rise by €10 for families with up to three children.
  • The qualified child payment will rise by €3 for over 12s and €2 for under 12s.
  • Over €365m extra is being set aside for unemployment benefit in the event of a no-deal Brexit
  • A further €45m will be made available to assist jobseekers.

Mr Donohoe said the budget is being developed “in the shadow of Brexit”.

