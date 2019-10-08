Budget 2020: No extra fivers for pensioners but fuel and living alone allowance to rise
THERE will be no extra fivers for state pensioners and welfare claimants next year although they will still get the Christmas bonus.
Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe announced a limited suite of measures to boost incomes as part of a €690m package for the Social Protection department next year.
The fuel allowance will rise by €2 a week as he said the burden of the carbon tax falls unequally.
In addition:
- The living alone allowance will rise by €5.
- The one parent family payment and jobseeker transition income disregard will go up by €15.
- The working family income threshold will rise by €10 for families with up to three children.
- The qualified child payment will rise by €3 for over 12s and €2 for under 12s.
- Over €365m extra is being set aside for unemployment benefit in the event of a no-deal Brexit
- A further €45m will be made available to assist jobseekers.
Mr Donohoe said the budget is being developed “in the shadow of Brexit”.
